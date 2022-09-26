Russian-backed Officials Aver Huge Voter Turnout In Referendum In Ukraine's Occupied Parts

Russian-backed authorities in occupied parts of four Ukrainian regions have claimed huge voter turnout in the referendums on accession to Russia. The Moscow-backed officials in Ukraine's Donetsk region have claimed that voter turnout in the region has so far reached 77%, CNN reported. Similarly, Russian-backed authorities in the Luhansk region has claimed that 76.09% have already cast their vote in the ongoing referendum in the region.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-backed head of the Kherson region administration, in a Telegram post said that more than half of the total voters have already cast their vote. He claimed that the people have been coming to vote at the polling station with "joy and enthusiasm." He said that the number of people who have voted will increase significantly today and tomorrow. Saldo urged people who have not voted to not be afraid and vote to determine the fate of the Kherson region. In the Telegram post, he further wrote, "I am sure that today, and especially tomorrow, the number of those who voted will grow significantly. Tomorrow, for the convenience of voters, stationary polling stations will operate, and mobile groups will accept votes from citizens with limited mobility." On September 25, Saldo said that the present votes cast are "enough" to showcase "the positive outcome of the referendum''.

"The votes cast are enough for a positive outcome of the referendum. However, voting will continue for two more days, not counting today, so that those voters who, for various reasons, have not yet voted, can express their will," Vladimir Saldo wrote in a Telegram post.

Ukraine rejects claims of Russian-backed officials

Ukrainian authorities have rejected the claims made by Russian-backed officials in the occupied parts of Ukraine. Serhii Hayday, the Ukrainian head of the Luhansk region military administration, said that authorities accompanied by armed guards were collecting the votes by going door-to-door, as per the CNN report. In a Facebook post, he claimed that the people in the occupied regions were "threatened" if they do not open the doors of apartments. Furthermore, he said that the data was recorded in some notebooks if the people vote against joining Russia.

According to him, rumours are being spread that people who vote against joining Russia "are being taken somewhere." He stressed that the action was taken "deliberately" to intimidate local residents. Earlier on September 23, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged people in temporarily occupied parts to save lives and help the Ukrainian forces to "weaken" Russian troops. He called on the people to avoid conscriptions letters and hide from Russian mobilisation. He called on the local residents to give information regarding the "sham referenda" to the special services of Ukraine. Zelenskyy urged the international community to "unequivocally" condemn the Russian "sham referenda."

Image: AP