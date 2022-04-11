Russian Backed Separatists Say 5 DPR People’s Militia Members Killed, 18 Wounded

Russian backed separatists in the volatile Donbass region on Sunday claimed that at least five servicemen of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were killed, and 18 others were wounded in the alleged assaults launched by the Ukrainian forces. Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, was reported as saying by Russian state-affiliated media TASS, that six DPR settlements came under heavy shelling targeted by the Ukrainian troops on April 10. Republic could not independently verify these claims. Basurin further alleged that two civilians were injured, twelve homes were charred, and one infrastructure facility and one car were also damaged in the Ukrainian attack.

"We regret to inform that five soldiers of the Donetsk People’s Republic were killed and 18 more were wounded while fighting for independence," TASS reported citing the press service of the People’s Militia posted on Telegram channel.

On February 17, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had officially recognized the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the two breakaway oblasts in Ukraine. He then announced what he describes a “special military operation” at the request of the leaders of the Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk and Lugansk, alleging “genocide” by the Ukrainian Army.

Just last month, at least 21 civilians were reported dead in the Russian artillery firing and 73 more were injured in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, the Interfax news agency had reported, referencing the regional administration’s update on Telegram. “As a result of Russian shelling, 19 civilians were killed, 73 people were injured,” Pavel Kirilenko informed.

Ukraine Army prepares for 'big battle' on eastern flank

In the recent days, as Russian troops concentrated on eastern flank, retreating from the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian Army prepared for a "big battle.” The first intense attack by the Russian soldiers was launched earlier yesterday in course of the evacuation of the civilians from Kramatorsk. A Russian missile strike killed 52 at a railway station, according to Ukraine’s defence ministry.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address that the region was readying for a Russian onslaught. "Sadly, in parallel we see the preparations for important battles, some people say decisive ones, in the east,” Zelenskyy said on Saturday at a press conference alongside Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer. "We are ready to fight and to look in parallel to end this war through diplomacy,” he went on to add.