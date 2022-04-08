Russian Brokerages Forced To Sell 80% Of Their Dollar Revenues And Buy Rubles: Jen Psaki

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday, April 7 said that Russia’s central bank has ordered brokers to suspend the execution of orders by foreign legal entities to sell Russian securities. She informed that as a result of the West’s coordinated sanctions, the Russian economy collapsed by 15 percent, wiping out the gains made in the last 15 years, and additionally, the Inflation is spiking up to 15 percent.

Russia’s central banks have also confirmed the ban on foreign shares sales. Brokers were ordered to suspend all orders that involved selling off their Russian investments, such as stocks and shares after the Ruble plunged to a new record low.

Russia’s central bank appealed to the citizens not to panic, informing in a statement, "the Bank of Russia has the necessary resources and tools to maintain financial stability and ensure the operational continuity of the financial sector.” Sanctions have frozen Moscow central bank reserves worth close to $630 billion. Bank of Russia can no longer sell assets overseas as they were removed from SWIFT, the international payment system.

Foreign currency exceeding US $10,000 can no longer to transferred out of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin had also signed the order “On Additional Temporary Economic Measures To Ensure the Financial Stability of the Russian Federation” that restricts Russian nationals from entering into transactions (particularly the restricted transactions) with foreign entities in Dollars or Euros. The order includes all “persons associated with foreign states that commit unamicable actions3 against Russian legal entities and individuals.” Any outgoing ruble loans to the sanctioning nations were also banned. The order applied to Russia’s Credit institutions and the foreign currency exceeding the US $10,000 or its equivalent can no longer be transferred out of Russian Federation. Moscow also suspended the transfer of funds outside of Russia including e-money transfers.

“Russia is set to lose its status as a major economy. And our objective is to implement those consequences to make it much more difficult for President Putin to fund the war — and we’re seeing the direct impacts of that already,” Psaki told reporters during a press call on Thursday at the White House. She labelled Russia’s invasion a “strategic blunder.”