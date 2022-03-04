Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, a Russian businessman of Ukrainian origin was found hanging on Friday in the United Kingdom, reported Nexta. The deceased has been identified as Michael Watford and was found hanging at his house in Surrey. As per the reports, the reason for the death has not been ascertained yet and the police are investigating the matter. Watford reportedly made his wealth from oil and gas extraction.

According to Ukrainian officials, an assassination attempt on President Zelenskyy was averted last week. Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, claimed that officials received information that a unit of Kadyrovites, elite Chechen special forces, was on its way to kill President Zelenskyy, the Washington Post reported. Meanwhile, the Russian military has captured Ukraine's Kherson city and inching close to Kyiv. Danilov also claimed that Chechen special troops were killed on February 26 on the outskirts of Kyiv after Ukrainian officials were alerted by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

Russian troops attack Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

As the war continues to escalate, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, March 2, claimed that Russia has lost around 9,000 of its soldiers, however, this claim was refuted by the Russian defence ministry. The ministry stated that 498 of its personnel have been killed in Ukraine and 1,597 wounded. Meanwhile, Russian troops also attacked the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Friday. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, one of the world's largest nuclear power plants located in southeastern Ukraine, was set ablaze after coming under attack by the Russian forces.

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. Last week on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region which subsequently extended across the country. The war between the two countries was declared after Russia recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered its army to conduct a "peacekeeping operation" in the area.

