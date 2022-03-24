Russian Central Bank Chief Decided To Quit Over Ukraine War, Putin Made Her Stay: Report

As talks regarding Russia’s economy taking a hit amid the Ukraine war escalates, reports claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin told the country's central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina to remain in her role despite her wish to quit. Putin reportedly told Governor Nabiullina to continue in post after she informed her decision to step down amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Interestingly, Russian climate envoy Anatoly Chubais on Wednesday stepped down from his post and left the country due to the war.

According to Bloomberg, Vladimir Putin has told the Russian Central bank chief to remain at her post despite her wish to step down. Sources close to Bloomberg confirmed the discussions between Nabiullina and Putin and said that the Governor was in wish to quit. Having worked closely with Putin for decades, Nabiullina was nominated for another five-year term as central banker only last week.

Earlier last week, the central banker had said that the country’s economy could face a huge decline in the coming quarters due to the ongoing war. The governor pointed out that the country would witness a large jump in inflation due to the sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. However, she had not hinted at any decision regarding her quitting the post. According to the sources, Nabiullina’s quitting the role would be viewed as a betrayal of Putin in the current scenario.

Putin's adviser resigns citing disagreement over Ukraine War

Earlier this week veteran Anatoly Chubais resigned from his role as Putin’s climate envoy, becoming the highest-level official to break with the Kremlin over the invasion. A longtime aide to President Vladimir Putin, Chubais announced his resignation citing his opposition to Putin's waging of war in Ukraine, as informed by two sources cited by Bloomberg. Chubais held one of the highest profiles in Kremlin as he was among a few 1990s-era economic reformers who had remained in Putin's government and maintained close ties with officials in the West.

According to Bloomberg, Chubais announced his resignation in a letter to colleagues and friends on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Russian media outlet RBC cited sources claiming that Chubais was headed to Turkey and does not intend on returning to Russia. Interestingly, Kremlin had stepped up pressure on domestic critics of the invasion ever since the beginning of the war. Putin on March 16 had termed his opposers as “scum and traitors” and said that he would cleanse Russia of these people.

