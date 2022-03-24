Russian Central Bank Refutes Reports About 'Anonymous' Group Hacking Its Systems

Hours after the international hacking group Anonymous claimed to have hacked the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the latter has refuted the claims on Thursday. According to a report by the news agency, TASS, The Bank of Russia's press service told the news agency that the reports of hacking its system by the "Anonymous" group was bogus and marked the organisation "safe" in terms of cyber attack. "The Russian central bank refutes information about a possible hacking of any of its information systems," TASS quoted the press service as saying.

Notably, the reaction from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation came after "Anonymous TV" took to the microblogging site and warned the bank to publish as many as 35,000 secret files in the next 48 hours. "JUST IN: The #Anonymous collective has hacked the Central Bank of Russia. More than 35.000 files will be released within 48 hours with secret agreements," read the tweet of Anonymous TV. It is worth mentioning that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities of Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.

Putin's regime has "no respect for human rights or the self-determination of its neighbours", says Anonymous

Ever since Russia started "military operations" against its neighbouring country, the Anonymous group has been repeatedly issuing warnings to the Russian government. Earlier this month, the group had warned Putin to face dire consequences of his actions against Kyiv. In a short video clip posted on Twitter, the group had warned of several cyberattacks against the Russian government's official websites. In the chilling warning video, the hacker's group had also warned to reveal the secrets of the government agencies by hijacking the official systems. "Your secrets may no longer be safe and there is a chance that key components of your government’s infrastructure could be hijacked," a masked figure said earlier this month. The group alleged that Putin's regime has "no respect for human rights or the self-determination of its neighbours". Subsequently, the hacker group apprehended that Russia would face unrest from its own people due to the "foolish" actions taken by their President.

Image: Pixabay/AP