Last Updated:

Russian Chopper Shot Down While Crossing Dnipro River On Way To Kyiv In Ukraine; Watch

Russia invades Ukraine: A Russian chopper was shot down while it was crossing the Dnipro River while heading towards Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. Watch.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee

Image: AP/Republic


Amid the Russia-Ukraine war worsening, The Associated Press (AP) shared a visual, showing a Russian chopper being shot down while crossing Dnipro River while travelling towards Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. The video was reportedly filmed on February 24, which was the first day of the Russian invasion in Ukraine. The video shows a series of helicopters flying over the Dnipro river, and one of them gets shot down presumably by Ukrainian forces. 

Earlier in the day, the European Union (EU) accepted the application of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to become a member country of the bloc. Ukraine's president had officially signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the European Union on Monday, February 28.

READ | Zelenskyy avows 'Ukraine also fighting to be equal member of Europe' amid Russian attack

The EU had also said it will transfer space intelligence data on the invading troops to Ukraine. The EU has vowed to wage a "total economic and financial war" against Russia that will cause the "collapse" of its economy. Furthermore, the 27-member bloc decided to provide Ukraine with around 70 fighter jets and agreed to fund Kyiv's purchase and supply of weapons as well as equipment. 

READ | Metsola affirms 'Europe & Ukraine must face future together, will hold Putin accountable'

Ukraine's plea to join EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the European Union Parliament. In his address, Zelenskyy pointed out how all the countries of the block were unified and expressed his desire for Ukraine to be a part of it. "We want to be equal," the Ukrainian President said. 

READ | Ukraine's plea to join European Union accepted; procedure begins amid Russian invasion

Zelenskyy highlighted how the people of Ukraine were paying a 'heavy price' in the offensive of Russia. "This morning two cruise missiles hit Kharkiv city. The city has the largest number of universities. The youth is bright and smart there. We are fighting just for our land and our freedom. Also, at the same time, we are fighting to be an equal member of Europe. Today it's about that. EU will be much stronger with Ukraine. Without the EU, Ukraine will be lonesome, (sic)" the Ukrainian President said. 

READ | Former Miss Ukraine hasn't joined army; clarifies photo with gun was to 'inspire' people

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia, Ukraine, Kyiv
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND