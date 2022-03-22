Russian Cinemas To Show Bollywood Blockbusters, South Korean Films After Hollywood Boycott

With the war not coming to any conclusion, the tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue. Ukraine has been fighting for its land for quite a long time now, resulting in mass destruction and deaths of a number of civilians.

Amidst the war, the Russian film fraternity is being criticised internationally and has been boycotted by leading Hollywood studios. Responding to this, the Russian cinemas have decided to show Bollywood blockbusters and movies from other Asian, Latin American countries.

Russian Cinemas decides to show Bollywood blockbusters and South Korean films

As per the reports of Vedomosti, a Russian daily, the special screening of the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam will be held in Russia as it reportedly brought sold-out houses and new viewers for the combined cinema network, Cinema Park and Formula Cinema.

This decision of showcasing Bollywood and other Asian films is primarily due to several factors. Firstly, foreign films accounted for 75 percent of the Russian box office and it is one of the most popular activities that Russians like doing during their leisure time. Keeping this in mind, with an increase in the cost of most goods and services, there will be no rise in the price of movie tickets. Alexey Vasyasin, the Executive Director at Cinema Park said,

"The task is to keep it affordable and relevant, even despite the sharply increased costs for lamps and components for projectors, the cost of which, following the exchange rate, increased by about 80 per cent"

Widespread Boycott of Russian Films Network

Warner Bros., Walt Disney Co., and Sony Pictures had announced on February 28 that their films will be "paused" in Russia, following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Film Academy also called for a global boycott of the Russian film industry. After several boycotts, Cannes Film Festival also announced the same stating that they will not welcome the Russian delegates in May.

IMAGE: AP/PIXABAY