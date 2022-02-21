Russian Commanders Ordered To Proceed With Military Invasion In Ukraine: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially ordered his commanders to proceed with the military invasion of Ukraine, according to a new report. Russia is now making 'specific plans for about the tactical ways that the Russian military will manoeuvre in the battlefield'. As per the intelligence sources in the US, the efforts for an armed invasion have been intensifying for weeks as over 150,000 Russian soldiers are in front positions on the Ukrainian border, CBS reported on Sunday. The intel about the military invasion comes as the Russian president Putin recently oversaw a nuclear exercise this week.

Russian armoured tanks painted with a letter ‘Z’ have been moving towards the Ukrainian border, and Washington’s intel reveals that an armed invasion will precede a cyber-assault across the Ukrainian government sectors. Russia will then launch missiles and airstrikes, and the Russian soldiers will launch an assault across the Ukrainian territory.

As the threat of a full-blown war has been confirmed by the US, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on his Russian counterpart to “engage in serious diplomatic conversation’ to prevent a ‘sheer cost in human life.” UK leader has stepped up efforts to avert the war crisis. “We have to accept at the moment that Vladimir Putin is possibly thinking illogically about this and doesn’t see the disaster ahead,” said Johnson. He further cautioned tall the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun” are in place.

Russian troops creating list of Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps: US to UN

In a letter to UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, the US warned that Russian troops are “creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps” if an invasion takes place. The letter obtained by WaPo cites the Russian military’s movement in certain parts of Ukraine which is already occupied. It further stated that the recent information suggested further abuses are being planned including “targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, unjust detentions, and the use of torture”.

Additionally, US ambassador to the UN, Sheba Crocker, warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would create a “human rights catastrophe” with credible information that the Russian troops were also likely to “use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations”.