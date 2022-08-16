Russian Defence Minister Denies Claims Country Planning To Use Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine

Amid the ongoing raging war between Moscow and Kyiv in Eastern Europe, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu asserted that President Vladimir Putin has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Speaking at the Moscow Conference for International Security on Tuesday, Shoigu stated that the primary purpose of the country's nuclear weapons is to thwart nuclear attacks, and their uses are only authorised under "exceptional circumstances" as described in Russian guidance manuals.

The Defence Minister also went on to say that there are no targets in Ukraine that call for a nuclear strike, so reports claiming the potential use of nuclear weapons by Russia are completely baseless. “The use of nuclear weapons is restricted to emergencies only, as outlined in Russian guidelines that are publicly available. The weapons are meant as deterrence against foreign aggression," Shoigu stated at the conference, RT News reported.

Further, he also dismissed the claims of the possible use of chemical weapons during the war in Ukraine, claiming that Russia destroyed its stockpile in 2017 itself. He also accused Western-backed groups in Syria of making such accusations in the past as well.

According to Shoigu, the ongoing rivalry between the US and Russia has made it difficult to reduce and control strategic weapons. He also termed the US an "untrustworthy partner" in matters related to balancing the strategic power. Over the years, the US abandoned a number of crucial agreements with Russia, which Moscow believes seriously harmed transparency in military relations between the two countries. “I suppose the Russian experience engaging the West in the area of disarmament demonstrates that the so-called ‘rules-based order’ they promote does not provide for fulfilling treaty obligations,” Shoigu remarked.

US wants Ukraine conflict to be prolonged: President Putin

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the US wants the ongoing Ukraine war to continue for as long as possible. "The US has set the role of cannon fodder for Ukrainians, implemented the ‘anti-Russia’ project in Ukraine, turned a blind eye to the spread of neo-Nazi ideology, to the mass murder of the people of Donbass," he claimed, RT News reported. Putin reaffirmed that the military operation in Ukraine was launched to protect the security of Russia and its citizens as well as to protect the Donbass population from being subjected to genocide.