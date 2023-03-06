Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Visits Mariupol In War-hit Ukraine

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu visited Mariupol, a city in war-torn south Ukraine, on Monday, March 6. Shoigu’s visits come more than one year after Russia attacked Ukraine. His visit came amid an attack by Russian forces who are closing in on Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine. Both Russian and Ukrainian forces are fighting hard to control Bakhmut.

Shoigu was in Mariupol to see the reconstruction efforts in the city which had been devastated by the Russian forces during the early days of the war in late February and March 2022. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Shoigu visited a medical centre built by the military along with a newly constructed district with dozens of five-storey residential buildings.

The ministry’s announcement comes after it said that the defence minister had met the Russian troops deployed at the command post in eastern Ukraine.

Russian campaign in Mariupol

Russia launched a scorched earth campaign against Maripoul at the start of its Ukraine campaign. It destroyed the Azovstal Steel Works, a massive plant which was the last holdout of the Ukrainian forces in the city. Investigative teams linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny have said that defence ministry officials are profiting personally from the reconstruction efforts in Mariupol.

Russia’s effort to capture Bakhmut has been spearheaded on the ground by the Russian mercenary group Wagner. The founder of this mercenary group and Kremlin ally Yevgeny Prighozin routinely criticised the defence ministry on social media and several of his videos went viral.

Analysts said that Bakhmut is one of the bloodiest battles of the over one-year-long war, and any capture of the salt mining city of Ukraine would offer Moscow an additional strategic advantage in Donbas region.

But there have been incremental Russian gains around Bakhmut, and a substantial escalation in Russian artillery, tank and aviation assaults in many areas. The slo progress of Russian forces is despite the country’s President Vladimir Putin mobilising 3,00,000 men in September 2022.

Russia has concentrated its armed forces in the Donbas theatre following the withdrawal from nearly half of the Kherson region in south Ukraine in November 2022.