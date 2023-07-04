Russian Defence Minister Shoigu Lauds Army's Loyalty In First Remark On Wagner Mutiny

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu issued his first public remarks on Monday following the failed weekend rebellion by the Wagner Group last month. Speaking to top military officials on a conference call, Shoigu lauded the Russian army and said that its "loyalty" helped fizzle out the mutiny attempt by the private mercenary group.

“These plans failed primarily because the personnel of the Armed Forces showed loyalty to their oath and military duty. The provocation did not affect the actions of the groupings of troops," he asserted, according to a translation from Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

He also expressed gratitude to the armed forces "for their good service,” adding that “servicemen courageously and selflessly continued to solve the tasks assigned to them.” The defence minister's statement comes about a week after he made his first public appearance since the Russian infighting.

In a video released by his ministry on June 26, Shoigu was seen inspecting battalions in Ukraine. The clip featured the 68-year-old deboarding a helicopter and meeting top officers at the Russian military headquarters in Ukraine. The video was widely circulated on social media and by Russian news outlets.

What triggered the Wagner uprising?

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin launched an armed revolt against Moscow's military leadership on June 24. Prigozhin, who is currently in exile, particularly hit out at Shoigu for allegedly targetting the field camps of his men in Ukraine through a rocket attack, a claim that was subsequently dismissed by the Russian defence ministry.

Furthermore, he slammed the minister for being incompetent in the handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “The war was needed… so that Shoigu could become a Marshal, so that he could get a second Hero Star… the war wasn’t for demilitarising or de-nazifying Ukraine. It was needed for an extra star,” Prigozhin said in a video uploaded on Telegram.