Russian Defence Ministry Calls Polish Reports On Missile Blast 'deliberate Provocation'

The world was left in complete shock when it was reported on Tuesday that 2 Polish citizens lost their lives due to a missile attack in a village in eastern Poland, just a few miles away from the Ukrainian borders. Amidst speculations that Russia might be involved in the incident, the Russian Defense Ministry lashed out at the Polish media and officials, dismissing the claims of Russian involvement in the attack.

The statement read, “Polish mass media and officials commit deliberate provocation to escalate the situation with their statement on alleged impact of 'Russian' rockets at Przewodow." According to the Russian news agency TASS, the statement made it clear that, “Russian firepower has launched no strikes at the area between Ukrainian-Polish border." adding, "The wreckage published by Polish mass media from the scene in Przewod·w have no relation to Russian firepower,"

Poland’s ministry of foreign affairs described the missiles as “Russian-made missiles”

On Tuesday, Poland’s Radio Zet reported that two missiles hit grain dryers in the village of Przewodow in eastern Poland’s Lublin Voivodeship. Two people were killed in the incident. However, it is yet to be determined where the origin of the missile was. Since it was close to the Ukrainian border, many assumed that the Russia might have some involvement. The situation became even worse when Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the missiles as “Russian-made”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also accused Russia for the attack. Zelenskyy in a recent statement said, “Hitting NATO territory with missiles. … This is a Russian missile attack on collective security! This is a really significant escalation. Action is needed,” The statement from Zelenskyy came in the light of escalating Russia-Ukraine war.

Amidst all the speculations the Polish President Andrzej Duda asserted that “There was no evidence so far as to who had fired the missiles.” On Wednesday, The Guardian reported that, when US president Biden was asked if Russia was involved in firing the missiles, Biden said, “There is preliminary information that contests that. I don’t want to say that until we completely investigate. But it is unlikely in the minds of its trajectory that it was fired from Russia.” Although, Biden expressed his and NATO’s solidarity with Poland and claimed that they will provide “full support” to the Polish investigation.