Russian Defence Ministry Claims Its Air Defence Systems Have Intercepted GLSDB

Russian Defence Ministry has stated that Russia's air defence systems in the region have successfully downed a guided missile and 18 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) shells within the past 24 hours. The ministry issued a statement on Tuesday, detailing the intercepted Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) and HIMARS rockets.

The US had announced the first shipment of GLSDB bombs to Ukraine in January, and this latest incident highlights the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The use of air defence systems underscores the continued militarisation of the region and the growing concern about the potential for further conflict.

What are GLSDBs?

The Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) is a precision-guided munition designed for use by ground forces against enemy targets. It is manufactured by the American defence contractor Raytheon Company and was first introduced in 2017. The GLSDB has a range of up to 70 kms and can be launched from a ground-based platform. It is a compact weapon, with a diameter of only 178 millimeters, allowing it to be easily transported and deployed in various environments.

The GLSDB is designed to be highly accurate, with a guidance system that relies on a combination of GPS and inertial navigation. It also has a semi-active laser seeker that can be used to guide the weapon to its target. The GLSDB is capable of engaging a wide range of targets, including lightly armored vehicles, buildings, and other infrastructure. It is particularly effective against targets that are difficult to reach using conventional artillery or air strikes.

The weapon is also designed to be highly maneuverable in flight, with a guidance system that allows it to perform complex maneuvers to avoid enemy defences. This makes it a valuable asset in modern warfare, where enemy defences are becoming increasingly sophisticated and difficult to overcome. The recent announcement of the supply of GLSDB bombs to Ukraine by the US has drawn criticism from Russia, which sees it as a provocative move.