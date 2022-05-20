Amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the occupation of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) is on the verge of completion. Addressing the board of the military department on Friday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that the country's troops, along with units of the people's militia of the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics, continue to expand control over the territories of Donbass. "The liberation of the Lugansk People's Republic is nearing completion," he remarked, TASS news agency reported.

The Russian Defence Minister also claimed that Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to delay the advance of Moscow's troops and also using local residents of Luhansk as human shields. "Suffering a defeat on the ground, the Kyiv regime seeks to achieve at least short-term successes in some areas, passing them off as major ones," Shoigu stressed.

According to reports, over 1.37 million people have been relocated to Russia from LPR, DPR and several other regions of Ukraine. "I would like to note that the Russian armed forces are doing everything to prevent the death of the civilian population. To do this, humanitarian corridors are constantly working," Russian Defence Minister claimed.

Russian forces destroyed Donbass region: Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the industrial Donbass region has been destroyed by the invaders. He further claimed that the Russian military is using massed artillery and armour in order to capture more territory in the Donbass, which includes the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. According to the governor of Luhansk, Russian forces attacked the cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk on Thursday, killing at least 12 people and destroying nearly 60 houses.

At least 1,908 Ukrainian fighters surrendered at Azovstal steel plant: Russia

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defence Minister also claimed that as many as 1,908 Ukrainian fighters who had been holed up at the Azovstal steel plant have surrendered so far. "Nationalists blocked off at the plant started to surrender. As of now, 1,908 people have laid down their arms," Shoigu remarked.

The war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate unabated and entered its day 86th on Friday, May 20.

Image: AP