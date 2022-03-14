Amid the ongoing war against Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that Popasna city has been captured by the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). Addressing a press briefing, Major General Igor Konashenkov, chief spokesperson of the Russian Defence Ministry, stated that the grouping of troops of the LPR continued the offensive operation and liberated Popasna city from Ukrainian nationalists. He also stated that long-range smart weapons attacked training centres of the Ukrainian armed forces on Sunday, March 13, in the settlement of Starychi, and also at the Yavoriv military base.

"At these facilities, the Kyiv regime created a centre for the combat training and coordination of foreign mercenaries before sending them to the areas of military operations against Russian forces and a storage facility for foreign weapons and military equipment," the spokesperson claimed. Gen Konashenkov also stated that the strike destroyed up to 180 foreign mercenaries and a large batch of foreign weapons. "Foreign mercenaries arriving in Ukraine will continue to be eliminated. On March 13, the Russian aviation and Air Defence System downed a SU-24 plane of the Ukrainian air forces near the settlement of Novyi Bykiv and 11 unmanned aerial vehicles," he remarked.

Russia seeks military assistance from China: Report

According to a report by the Washington Post, Russia has sought military equipment from China. While it is unclear what type of weaponry or assistance Moscow has asked for, China has stated that its relationship with Russia is "pretty solid," leading to speculation that it will meet the demand. However, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan recently cautioned that the US was keeping a close eye on China's actions and that any move to assist Russia may result in harsh consequences. As the war enters its third week, several other reports in the American media also claimed that Russian troops might be running out of weapons.

US, France vow to continue supporting Ukraine

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron spoke on the phone wherein both leaders discussed the ongoing war and reviewed recent diplomatic engagements. According to the White House, they also reaffirmed their commitment to hold Russia accountable for its actions and also pledged to stand for Ukraine's government and people. Meanwhile, the fourth round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is expected to take place on Monday, March 14.

Image: Twitter/@mod_russia/AP