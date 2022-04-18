Russian Defense Ministry Alleges Ukraine Preparing Provocations On Easter Night Amid War

As the Russian troops advanced on their siege of the southern port city of Mariupol, declaring deadline for Ukraine’s servicemen to lay down arms, Moscow’s ministry of defense alleged that it has credible reports that Kyiv is preparing provocations, casualties on civilians on the occassion of Easter. “Russian military has evidence that Kyiv is preparing provocations for Easter,” said Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, RIA Novosti reported. The Russian defense ministry also stated that Ukraine has plans to fabricate the assauts in city of Zaporozhye, Nikolaev, Odessa, Sumy and Kharkiv and blame it on Russian troops.

“It [Ukraine Army] has planned to fire at Orthodox churches with heavy weapons in order to then accuse the Russian military of massacres of civilians,” the Defense Ministry of Russian Federation said.

The latter stated that Ukraine’s armed forces are committing crimes against civilians in order to garner the international support, a claim that could not be verified independently. "From among the nationalist battalions, more than 70 mobile groups were formed on vans and off-road vehicles equipped with mortars (the so-called" wandering mortars ") with the task of shelling Orthodox churches and churches on Easter night," Russian military's Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev said.

Russia calls civilian killings 'staged provocations' by Ukraine forces

Russia has been refuting what it calls the "staged" slayings of the civilians in Bucha, Irpin and other cities and has labelled it as a "provocation" by Ukraine to slander the Russian Armed Forces. Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation claimed that the city’s mayor had not reported any atrocities after the Russian forces had withdrawn from the northwestern town and that the allegations first appeared days later. "Bodies shown seem surprisingly “fresh”, couldn’t lying for four days," said MoD Russia.

Russian forces also claimed that the initial footage that was shared on the social media by the Ukrainian forces driving into the besieged town did not demonstrate a single body on the road and that they later appeared nearly four days after the troop withdrawal. Russia also pointed out that the civilian dead bodies mostly have a white band tied to their hands, which, according to Russian MoD, demonstrates pro-Kremlin sentiments. Russian Army claims that the citizens "without blue band" were shot down by the "neo Nazi" groups.

Russia also accused Ukraine forces of carrying out such "fake" killings in the city of Pervomaisky, Kharkiv region. It had said that the Ukrainian special services - SBU “is preparing a major provocation using poisonous substances.” It further claimed that Ukraine’s SBU officers mined a storage facility with 120 tons of chlorine on the territory of the Khimprom. They plan to “blow up” this repository to later blame the atrocities on Russian troops, accusing Kremlin of a “chemical disaster that caused the death of local residents.”