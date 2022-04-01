Russian Deputy PM Yuri Borisov Says All Foreign Leased Aircraft To Remain In Russia

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov stated on Thursday that all foreign leased airplanes, which are still in Russia following the termination of Western leasing contracts, would remain in the nation. On Russian television, Borisov asserted, “The entire fleet, meaning foreign aircraft, will remain in Russia,” Airguide reported.

Borisov further stated that even though some Boeing and Airbus aircraft were impounded abroad when sanctions were imposed, the great majority of Boeing and Airbus aircraft have remained in Russia.

According to Airguide, Western governments have implemented sanctions in reaction to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, forcing lease contracts with Russian airlines for almost 500 planes to be terminated by Western firms. Russia further stressed that 78 of these foreign leased aircraft were confiscated while abroad, meaning that well over 400 remain.

In violation of international agreements, Moscow has enacted a law permitting the aircraft, valued at about $10 billion, to be listed on its own register. The majority of the aircraft are registered in Bermuda and Ireland, where their airworthiness certifications have been suspended, indicating that they should be grounded.

Putin signed bill allowing Russian companies to register rights to international planes

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin had signed a bill allowing Russian companies to register rights to international planes which they have leased and obtain domestic airworthiness certifications for them. According to the New York Post, Russia passed the bill on March 14 in an attempt to thwart Western sanctions which were released on the government's official legal information website.

The said law is meant to protect the foreign aircraft fleet with Russian operators for the smooth operation of civil aviation, according to TASS. The Russian Air Code, as well as other legislative initiatives, were modified to allow Russian airlines to keep their fleets of foreign airplanes and operate them on domestic routes.

Following the Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Western sanctions had given aviation-leasing firms until March 28 to retrieve jets from the country. Russian airlines operate around 780 leased planes, with 515 of them leased from outside sources, according to the New York Post.

(Image: Unsplash/ ANI)