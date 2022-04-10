Russian Developers Launch Tool Allowing Users To Move Content From YouTube To VKontakte

As various social media platforms are cutting their ties with Russia due to its military offensive in Ukraine, the official community of VKontakte developers said that Juice Development software developers have established a tool for the total transfer of channels from YouTube to the Russian social network Vkontakte.

As per a report by TASS, the developers stated that they created a tool that allows bloggers to easily copy their YouTube channels to the VKontakte. The developers further stated that after a few simple steps, the service will upload all of the required videos to the VKontakte community or to the user's personal page.

Earlier this week, VKontakte stated that its monthly audience has surpassed 100 million for the first time. The network's daily video content views have increased to 1.31 billion. The rise has been reported in the context of the Russian government's restriction of foreign social networks and video services. VKontakte is controlled by the state.

VKontakte, Odnoklassinki, and Livejournal may be the only three social networks available to Russians within the country soon, according to Global Voices.

YouTube suspends Russia's Duma TV

The move to establish a tool for transferring channels from YouTube to VKontakte comes as YouTube suspended Russia's Duma TV, which broadcasts from Russia's lower house of parliament. Officials were outraged by YouTube's decision to suspend Duma TV stating that the world's most popular streaming service would face restrictions as a result, according to VOA. A notification posted on the platform on Saturday suggests that The Duma channel was terminated for a breach of YouTube's Terms of Service.

Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor has put pressure on YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc. Roskomnadzor has asked Alphabet Inc. to restore access to the Duma channel immediately, according to VOA. The communication regulator stated that in the information war waged by the West against their nation, the American IT business maintains a pronounced anti-Russian posture.

Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin stated that it is another example of Washington's infringement of human rights and freedoms. Volodin further said that the United States wants a monopoly on information distribution, which they must not allow to happen.

(Image: Shutterstock/Unsplash/ AP)