Russian Diplomat Accuses US Of Ravaging Bakhmut After Zelenskyy Says City Echoes Hiroshima

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, accused the United States of being behind the obliteration of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, similar to how it destroyed Japan's Hiroshima in the atomic bombings of 1945. Zakharova's claim came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew a parallel between Hiroshima and Bakhmut, stating that the former reminds him of the city back home, which has endured the bloodiest attacks by Russian forces since the war broke out last year.

Zakharova then took to her Telegram channel and noted that Zelenskyy had "compared Hiroshima, destroyed by an American nuclear bomb to Artyomovsk (Bakhmut)." "Well done, because the White House orchestrated both things," she wrote on her official handle on Sunday.

Zelenskyy seeks support at Hiroshima's G7 summit

Speaking in Hiroshima on Sunday, Zelenskyy said that distressing images of the Japanese city from 1945 “absolutely remind me of Bakhmut and other cities like it," NBC News reported. He said there was “absolutely, nothing alive there, all buildings are destroyed, there is even no understanding where a street is and where a building is. Absolute total destruction. Nothing left, no people left.”

For the Ukrainian President, Hiroshima rising from atomic ashes and becoming the host of the G7 summit offers hope to Bakhmut. Hiroshima is now “a modern city that looks alive, with respect to people and values,” he said, adding that he is certain that devastated regions in Ukraine would, one day, flourish like before. Zelenskyy had flown to Japan over the weekend to muster additional support for Ukraine as the country continues to battle Russian hostilities 15 months into the war. He also talked about the F-16 fighter jets that have been authorised by the US for export. "I can’t tell you how many – this is not a secret, we really don’t know. I would like all of the states that are capable of providing help to us,” Zelenskyy said.