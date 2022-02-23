Deputy Chief of Mission for the Russian Embassy in Delhi, Roman Babushkin hopes that the partnership between India and Russia will continue at the same level. Talking about the impact of Russian sanctions on India's cooperation, in a press conference, Babushkin stated that they accept that their collaboration with India will remain at the same high level as it is right now, particularly in the outcomes of the recent Russia-Indian bilateral summit in December 2021.

He also stated that India remains a close friend and strategic partner of Russia and that the latter respects India's stance in the ongoing Ukraine border situation. In the press conference, the Russian diplomat also said that they inked a 10-year defence cooperation programme on the sidelines. He said, "On the sidelines, we have signed the program of 10-years cooperation in the defence area. We have a lot of big projects in the pipeline & we have full confidence that all our plans will be successfully implemented."

Babushkin talks about Donetsk and Luhansk

The Deputy Chief of Mission for the Russian Embassy in Delhi talked about Donetsk and Luhansk after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised its independence on Monday. He stated that Donetsk and Luhansk have applied to Russia for official recognition of their independence. He also said that the US started its internal influence in domestic affairs in countries in all post-Soviet space, including Ukraine. The US has also claimed that Russia will invade Ukraine at any time.

In the meanwhile, last week, Roman Babushkin has stated that Russia has no reason to attack Ukraine and that it goes beyond humanitarian and economic logic. He also said that Russia needs a normal environment for the development so as the other nations. Criticising the US, the deputy to the Russian Ambassador to India stated that the US was only looking for reasons to penalise Russia, according to CNBC. He further said that the United States has entirely abandoned its foreign strategy, and all it takes now is a national pretext to impose new sanctions. He also claimed that Russian forces stationed on the Ukrainian border are there to guard, not to attack.

Image: @ANI/Twitter