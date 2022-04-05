Russian Diplomats In US, EU Expelled Over Putin's Alleged 'war Crimes'

After the harrowing images of mass civilian killings in the northwest town of Bucha near the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv sparked global outrage and condemnation of Russian troops' war atrocities, the EU, US, and the allied nations have resorted to imposing stricter measures against Russian Federation to hold those behind the brutal massacre to accountability.

In the aftermath of the reports of the mass civilian prosecution, the European leaders announced that they are discussing a new sanctions package on Russia this week. As Brussels is pushing for a tougher fifth round of the financial repercussions against Moscow over Bucha killings allegedly by the now retreated Russian soldiers, it has launched a diplomatic crackdown on the Russian diplomatic staff simultaneously, asking them to leave the 38 member bloc.

The aftermath of Bucha genocide

While the European Union is preparing a set of additional sanctions against the Russian Federation for gunning down civilians, French President Emmanual Macron demanded that the EU takes a punitive measure of a total curb on Russian oil and gas imports in a retaliatory move against the alleged massacre of civilians by Russian troops in Bucha. EU ambassadors will meet on Wednesday to discuss fresh sanctions against Moscow, and while the talks are ongoing to launch an international investigation into the crime against humanity, EU nations are also severing diplomatic ties with Russia.

President of the European Council Charles Michel pledged new tougher sanctions on Moscow as he condemned “atrocities” on the civilians by the Russian forces outside Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. “Shocked by haunting images of atrocities committed by the Russian army in Kyiv liberated region Bucha Massacre,” he wrote on Twitter. “EU is assisting Ukraine and NGO’s in gathering of the necessary evidence for pursuit in international courts.” EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, who also expressed shock at the images of “atrocities committed by Russian forces” said that the bloc will document and probe the war crimes and introduce sanctions against Russia.

Shocked by haunting images of atrocities committed by Russian army in Kyiv liberated region #BuchaMassacre



EU is assisting #Ukraine & NGO’s in gathering of necessary evidence for pursuit in international courts.



Further EU sanctions & support are on their way.



Слава Україні! — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) April 3, 2022

I congratulate #Ukraine on liberation of most of Kyiv region.



Shocked by news of atrocities committed by Russian forces. EU assists Ukraine in documenting war crimes. All cases must be pursued, namely by @CIJ_ICJ.



The EU will continue strong support to Ukraine. Слава Україні! — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) April 3, 2022

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan has said that the United States will announce new tougher sanctions against Russia for its war crimes this week. “You can expect further sanctions announcements this week,” Sullivan told reporters in the White House. He revealed that the new sanctions will be discussed with US' European allies and will conclude the “options that relate to energy”. France's President Emmanuel Macron has called for a ban on Russian oil imports over the recent mass murders of civilians near the town of Irpin Bucha.

US President Joe Biden said he will impose additional sanctions on Russia as he labelled Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" condemning the mass killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

"You may remember I was criticized for calling Putin a war criminal," Biden told reporters. "Well, the truth of the matter, you saw what happened in Bucha. This warrants him — he is a war criminal." "This guy is brutal, and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous, and everyone's seen it," he added.

The German government on Monday declared 40 Russian diplomats "undesirable,” and asked them to leave the country. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock slammed the "unbelievable brutality" the Kremlin troops had unleashed on the civilians in the Kyiv town. Germany expelled 40 Russian envoys and declared dozens of other officials as 'persona non grata.'

Russian diplomats expelled from Germany have worked "against our freedom, against the cohesion of our society," Baerbock said. "We will not tolerate this any longer."

The move came after Ukraine's President Zelenskyy condemned former government leaders of Germany and France - Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy, for their pro-Russia policies. The latter invited them to visit Bucha, and witness the slain and tortured Ukrainians strewn all across the streets. Berlin's later communicated its decision to Russian Ambassador Sergei Nethayev by summoning him to the foreign ministry.

“Putin and his supporters will feel the consequences” of their actions, Scholz said in a statement. He added, that Germany will “continue to make weapons available to Ukraine so the country can defend itself against the Russian invasion”.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for banning Russian oil and coal in the new round of sanctions against Russia after he condemned the mass graves and atrocities committed by Russian troops in the town of Bucha. “What happened in Bucha demands a new round of sanctions and very clear measures,” Macron told France Inter radio on Monday, adding that there were “very clear indications of war crimes”. Paris also announced the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats as part of a joint European effort. French Foreign Ministry in a statement said that the expulsions were part of a European approach against Russia's killings of the Ukrainians in Bucha. French authorities slammed the horrific scenes emerging out of the Ukrainian town where dozens of dead bodies wrapped in plastic were found in mass graves with their hands' ties behind their back. Corpses were littering the streets over the weekend.

Canada’s foreign Minister Melanie Joly has called for tougher sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus during her Helsinki visit, where she met with lawmakers. Joly discussed how Canada and the allied nations can deter and build resilience against hybrid threats, especially in regards to Russian aggression in Ukraine. Canada said that it will target “close associates” of the Russian and Belarusian administrations with new sanctions to counter Russian aggression. Penalties will be imposed on nine Russians and nine Belarusians for “having facilitated and enabled violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence,” the Canadian government said in a statement on Monday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the Bucha killing “egregious and appalling” and said Russia must be held to account. “We strongly condemn the murder of civilians in Ukraine, remain committed to holding the Russian regime accountable,” he wrote.

We strongly condemn the murder of civilians in Ukraine, remain committed to holding the Russian regime accountable, and will continue to do everything we can to support the people of Ukraine. Those responsible for these egregious and appalling attacks will be brought to justice. https://t.co/YDwJ0n693m — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 3, 2022

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at a press briefing in Warsaw said that Russia must be suspended from the United Nations Human Rights Council as she condemned the Russian troops' atrocities and mass graves in Bucha, Ukraine. “Given strong evidence of war crimes, including reports of mass graves and heinous butchery in Bucha, Russia cannot remain a member of the UN Human Rights Council,” she said on Twitter. “Russia must be suspended.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned Russia's atrocities as he accused Vladimir Putin's regime and his Army of carrying out "despicable attacks against innocent civilians." UK, France, and Germany, along with the NATO Secretary-General will launch an international probe into allegations of Russian war crimes. UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he “will do everything in my power to starve Putin’s war machine” hinting at sanctions. Ukraine's defense ministry compared the brutal massacre to the 1995 murders of 8,000 Muslim men in Bosnia.

The discovery of more mass graves outside Kyiv is sickening. The UK will not stand by whilst this indiscriminate and unforgivable slaughter takes place.



We are working to ensure those responsible are held to account.



We will not rest until justice is done. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 4, 2022

"New Srebrenica. The city of Bucha was in the hands of animals for several weeks. Civilians were being executed arbitrarily, some with hands tied behind their backs, their bodies scattered in the streets of the city," Ukraine's Defense Ministry wrote in a social media post.

Polish President Andrzej Duda urged the Western allies to isolate Russia diplomatically and to provide more weapons to Ukraine to fight against the invading troops. "Pictures from Bucha disprove the belief that we have to seek a compromise at any cost," Polish President Andrzej Duda said. “In fact, the Defenders of Ukraine need three things above all: weapons, weapons, and more weapons,” he wrote on Twitter. Latvia and Lithuania have announced the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats citing the unacceptable actions of leashing harm and terror on Ukrainian citizens.

"Lithuania stands in full solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, who are victims of Russia's unprecedented aggression. We are therefore lowering the level of Russia's diplomatic representation," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, what the world saw in Bucha can be only the beginning. We will be able to discover even more evidence of cruel war crimes in other towns upon their liberation. The war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine will not be forgotten," said Gabrielius Landsbergis.

Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio derided the harrowing event in Bucha and warned of tougher sanctions and isolation against Russian officials for “unleashing a wave of indignation that will lead to new sanctions”. He told Italy’s Rai 3 channel that there “could be a debate on the issue of imports of hydrocarbons from Russia and Italy would not veto the fifth package of sanctions."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the civilian killings in towns near Kyiv, describing them as “a violation of international law” and said that he will impose tougher sanctions against Russia. Kishida said “Japan will firmly carry out what it should do” while cooperating with the EU and the West to slap further sanctions against Russia. Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meanwhile also accused Russia of harming civilians calling it "a war crime."

It is impossible to remain indifferent in the face of the horrific images from the city of Bucha near Kiev, from after the Russian army left.



Intentionally harming a civilian population is a war crime and I strongly condemn it. — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) April 3, 2022