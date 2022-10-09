Russian Divers To Inspect Damage To Blast-hit Crimea Bridge As Governor Warns Of Revenge

Hours after a powerful blast on Russia’s road-and-rail bridge to Crimea, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Marat Khusnullin, ordered Russian divers to examine the extent of the damage. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the minister said he has already directed divers to conduct a more detailed survey above the Crimea bridge. He said the survey will start on Sunday and will be completed by the day's end. Though neither Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy nor any Ukrainian defence official claimed responsibility for the attack, top Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin, unanimously accused Kyiv of the attack.

“Today was not a bad day and mostly sunny on our state’s territory. Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea. Although it was also warm," Zelenskyy said in response to the allegations during his signature style of addressing the nation. Further, he mentioned that Ukrainian forces advanced or held the line in the east and south, but acknowledged “very, very difficult, very tough fighting” around the city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, where Russian forces have claimed recent gains.

Notably, the 19-kilometre Kerch Bridge, on a strait between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, is a symbol of Russia's claims on the northern coast and an essential link to the peninsula. The region initially lay in the Ukrainian region, but Russia annexed the area in 2014 and has installed pro-Kremlin leaders. Besides, the bridge has been playing a vital role in accelerating military operations in southern Ukraine.

Crimea's Russian governor said emotions are too high in Moscow

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Crimea's Russian governor, Sergei Aksyonov, said that the emotions are very high among Russian citizens and added they are seeking appropriate revenge. "The situation is manageable - it's unpleasant, but not fatal. Of course, emotions have been triggered and there is a healthy desire to seek revenge," Aksyonov, told reporters. Earlier in July, a former North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) commander suggested the Ukrainian army strike the Kerch Strait in order to stop Russian aggression. While speaking with The Times, General Philip Breedlove, who served as NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe from 2013 to 2016, termed the Kerch Strait bridge crucial for Russia as it would use it to supply more lethal weapons to Ukraine.

Image: AP