Russian Drone Strikes On Odessa Plunge Over 1.5mn Citizens Into Darkness, Says Zelenskyy

Odessa, a city located in southern Ukraine, faced the wrath of Russian kamikaze drones on Friday which plunged it directly into darkness, leaving more than 1.5 million inhabitants without power, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Describing the "very difficult situation" in the region, he said in a nightly address: "This is the true attitude of Russia towards Odessa, towards Odessa residents – deliberate bullying, deliberate attempt to bring disaster to the city,” Sky News reported.

He also revealed that Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down 10 out of the 15 drones in the attack, which has left local personnel working hard to fix critical infrastructure. “Our sky defenders managed to shoot down 10 drones out of 15. Power engineers, repair crews, regional authorities – everyone is working non-stop to restore power,” he said.

"Unfortunately, the hits were critical, so it takes more than just a period of time to restore electricity... It doesn't take hours, but a few days, unfortunately. We will do everything we can to speed up the recovery," the Ukrainian president added. The attacks have deeply impacted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure at a time when the country faces harsh winter and a lack of resources.

Ukrainian forces occupy the city of Melitopol

In a previous address, Zelenskyy also spoke about the worsening condition in "key areas" of the Donbas region and described it as "very difficult.” He also revealed that Russian forces have "destroyed" the city of Bakhmut through constant attacks. Nonetheless, Ukrainian defenders continue to put up a tough fight, and recently regained control of the city of Melitopol which was previously occupied by Russian forces. On Saturday, pro-Russia authorities stated that a missile strike killed two people and wounded 10 others.

According to Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Zelenskyy, the city of Melitopol serves as a key hub of industrial activities and transportation. "All logistics linking the Russian forces on the eastern part of the Kherson region and all the way to the Russian border near Mariupol is carried out through it," Arestovych said, emphasizing that "If Melitopol falls, the entire defence line all the way to Kherson collapses. Ukrainian forces gain a direct route to Crimea."