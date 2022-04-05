Russian Duma Speaker Volodin Asserts Situation In Bucha Aimed At 'discrediting' Kremlin

Amid the ever-escalating conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Tuesday stated that the crisis in Ukraine's Bucha city is aimed at discrediting Russia, TASS reported. He further asserted that the situation in Bucha is attempted to justify sanctions imposed by the West against Russia. The response of the Duma Speaker came in the backdrop of visuals depicting tragedies caused by Russian troops in Bucha, shared by Ukrainian authorities.

Vyacheslav Volodin said that allegations being levelled against Russian armed forces were not "facts" but "lies" and claimed that the images of evidence shared by Ukrainian media were later deleted, according to TASS. He stated that the information has not been confirmed and only allegations have been made. The Duma Speaker further stated that the turmoil in Bucha is aimed at justifying the supply of weapons and further aggravating the situation in the war-torn nation, as per the news report. He emphasized that the probe in Bucha is not of use to NATO as "perpetrators have already been found."

Civilian killings in Bucha

Ever since Russian troops started pulling out from Bucha and other key towns and villages of the ex-Soviet state, Ukrainian authorities have revealed tragedies inflicted by the former in the regions. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Sunday, April 3, stated that they have found 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians in Bucha, Irpin and other towns and villages during the first two days. The Defence Ministry added that the exact number of victims of Russian armed forces "will be much higher". Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday, April 3, shared the images of horrors caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Bucha city. In a tweet, the Ukrainian FM said, "Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII." It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian military offensive against Ukraine continues for day 41.

During the first 2 days alone, 410 bodies of killed Ukrainians were found in the liberated districts of Kyiv region – Bucha, Irpin and other towns and villages. The exact number of victims of russian occupiers, unfortunatelly, will be much higher.#RussianWarCrimes#BuchaMassacre — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 3, 2022

After the Ukrainian authorities shared images depicting horrors caused by retreating Russian troops, several leaders from Europe have condemned Russian action and called for an investigation. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, 4 April, called for an independent inquiry into the civilian slayings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. In a statement shared on Twitter, the UN chief expressed that he was "deeply shocked" by the images of civilians killed in Bucha. Guterres also called for "effective accountability" for those involved in the atrocity. On April 3, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that she was "appalled" by reports of "unspeakable horrors" in regions where the Russian troops were reported to be pulling back. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Ursula von der Leyen called for an independent investigation and asserted that people responsible for carrying out the war crimes will be held accountable.

Appalled by reports of unspeakable horrors in areas from which Russia is withdrawing.



An independent investigation is urgently needed.



Perpetrators of war crimes will be held accountable. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 3, 2022

I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine.



It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 3, 2022

Image: AP