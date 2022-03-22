As the Russian military offensive continues in Ukraine, the Russian Embassy in Canada has accused Canadian media outlets of spreading disinformation. In the statement released by the Russian Embassy on Twitter, the embassy accused Canadian media outlets of "joggling facts" while reporting about the situation in Ukraine. It further mentioned that CBC aired an interview with Amnesty International Canada Secretary General Ketty Nivyabandi claiming that thousands of Russians were arrested unlawfully and an ex-editor of the Russian Channel Marina Ovysyannikova went missing.

The Russian Embassy in the statement criticised media outlets and NGOs in Canada for not being able to check the facts and conduct "unbiased analysis." The embassy called the behaviour of the Canadian media outlets and NGOs "surprising and unprofessional." In the statement, the Russian Embassy stated that Marina Ovsyannikova had faced a court hearing four days before the statement made by Ketty Nivyabandi. According to the embassy, Marina Ovsyannikova was released immediately after she was asked to pay a fine and was not given any further legal notice.

"The inability of the representatives of such established media and NGO in Canada for fact-checking and unbiased analysis is surprising and unprofessional to say the least," the Russian Embassy said in a statement.

Protesters broke rules of demonstration

According to the statement, Marina Ovsyannikova had violated 20.2 of the Code of Administrative Offensive for trying to hold a non-agreed public event through a video posted on the internet, as per the court judgement. Following her release, the Embassy claimed that Marina Ovsyannikova has been giving interviews to media outlets which include foreign ones. According to the Russian Embassy in Canada, the protesters had breached rules of demonstration and most of them were released in several hours while others who hindered the work of police or assaulted them were fined or detained.

Russian journalist fined for denouncing Ukraine war

It is to be noted that a Russian journalist was fined and released after she denounced the war in Ukraine on a live TV news programme, BBC News reported. Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at state-controlled Channel 1, was detained after she appeared on the show holding a sign saying "no war". After her release, she claimed that she was asked questions for 14 hours and was not allowed to seek legal help, as per the news report. Marina Ovsyannikova was directed to pay 30,000 roubles for her video where she called on Russians to hold protests against the war.

Image: AP/Instagram/MarinaOvsyannikova