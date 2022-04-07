As the reports and images of Ukraine's Brucha killings surfaced, the Russian Embassy in India on Thursday stated that Moscow is committed to bringing those responsible for the heinous war crime to justice. It outlined that the brutal attack in Bucha evokes nightmares of Nazi crimes committed during World War II. It has sparked outrage and condemnation in Russia, India, and around the world, the Embassy wrote in a statement. The Embassy went on to say that the major challenge is to ensure that the investigation is truly independent and unbiased.

The Russian Embassy also denied carrying out a "massacre" saying evidence suggests it was a "cynical false flag operation undertaken by Kyiv itself." "It is vitally important to take this evidence into account as we seek justice," the statement read. As per reports, more than 400 civilians were found dead on the streets of Bucha, in mass graves, and in their homes. Kremlin has outrightly denied all accusations related to the killings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha and termed the situation as a "fake attack" aimed at undermining Moscow.

Russia claims dead bodies in Bucha were 'staged'

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the dead bodies were "staged", and images of them were widely circulated on social media by Ukraine and Western countries to defame Russian troops, TASS news agency reported. The Ukrainian government has also accused invaders of leaving explosives in apartments in Bucha city. Notably, the Brucha massacre has garnered widespread condemnation across the globe, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accusing the Russian troops of committing the "most ruthless and heinous war crimes since World War II."

Ukrainian Foreign Min urges NATO to send more weapons

As Russian troops continued their attacks on vital sites, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba requested more weapons from NATO on Thursday. Addressing media reporters along with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Belgium, the Ukrainian lawmaker said, "My agenda is very simple. It has only three items on it. It's weapons, weapons, and weapons." Kuleba also said that there would not be any other massacre like Bucha if NATO injects more weaponry into Ukraine.

Image: AP