Russian Embassy In Tehran Refutes Claims Of Iran Supplying Weapons To Kremlin; 'fake News'

A week after speculations of Moscow acquiring weapons and military gear from Iran-based weapon smuggling networks surfaced amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Russian embassy in Tehran on Sunday, April 24, refuted such claims, calling them 'fake.'

The Russian embassy in Tehran took to Twitter and stated, "The rumors that have appeared in some media about Iranian weapons supplies to Russia are fake news and have nothing to do with the reality."

Earlier, it was reported that Iranian-backed Iraqi militias and regional intelligence services had claimed that Russia is acquiring weapons as well as military gear from Iranian weapons smuggling networks. It was also reported that these military arsenals for Russia are being sourced from Iraq. As Moscow's military operation lagged in the last month, Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs), anti-tank missiles, as well as Brazilian-designed rocket launcher systems, have been transported from Iraq to Russia, The Guardian reported. The report further stated that Tehran authorities have also provided an Iranian-made Bavar 373 missile system to Moscow, which is identical to the Russian S-300.

On March 26, Hashd al-Shaabi - the most prominent Shia militia umbrella - transferred RPGs and anti-tank missiles to Iran through the Salamja border crossing. According to a commander of the militia section that supervises the crossing, these weapons were received by the Iranian military and transported to Russia by sea.

Iran FM denies claims of Tehran supplying arms to Russia

Earlier on April 13, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian asserted that the country strongly opposes the ongoing military aggression by Russia and refuted accusations suggesting Iranian companies supplying armaments to Russia.

"Iran stands against Russia's war on Ukraine and supports a diplomatic solution. Grateful to FM Abdollahian for refuting allegations of arms transfers to Russia with the help of Iranian companies, as well as for the medical team sent to Ukraine," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

