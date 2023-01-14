Russian Embassy In UK Warns Ukraine Will Use Chemical Weapons, Shares 'video' Proof

The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom has warned that Ukraine is planning to use chemical weapons against Russia amid the raging war. The Embassy posted a video on Twitter on Friday (local time) and claimed that Ukraine is planning to use chemical weapons against the Russian soldiers as the war escalates. The allegations against the Ukrainian bloc came in the midst of Moscow claiming its victory over Soledar, a Ukrainian city located in the greater region of Donetsk.

In the Friday tweet, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom posted a video that shows a bunch of drones and gas cylinders being laid out at the table. The Embassy alleged that the video was “published” by the Ukrainian military. The tweet reads, “A video published by Ukrainian military apparently shows them preparing to use #chemicalweapons, possibly #phosgene, prohibited by @UN CWC, against Russian military. Letters “OB” stand for toxic munition. This also explains why the gas cylinders need to be stored in the fridge”. Similar assertions were made by Moscow in the past and many Russian officials claimed that the West is helping Kyiv in this endeavour.

A video published by Ukrainian military apparently shows them preparing to use #chemicalweapons, possibly #phosgene, prohibited by @UN CWC, against Russian military. Letters “OB” stand for toxic munition. This also explains why the gas cylinders need to be stored in the fridge. pic.twitter.com/eDmB43605g — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) January 13, 2023

Not the first time red flags were raised by Moscow

This was not the first time Moscow has raised its concerns over Kyiv allegedly preparing to use chemical weapons in the Russia-Ukraine war. According to Sputnik, in December 2022, Alexander Shulgin, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) stated that Ukraine is preparing for “chemical provocations” in the war which commenced in February 2022. Similar assertions were made in June last year.

In June, the Russian Ministry of Defence stated that Kyiv is intending to stage a “false flag” attack that would have involved chemical weapons in order to frame Russia, however, the allegations hurled by Kremlin were vehemently denied by Kyiv.

The news also came after Russia claimed its victory over Soledar, a Ukrainian city that has been witnessing Russian atrocities for a very long time. On Friday, the Russian military announced that it had captured the Ukrainian salt mine town of Soledar and called it an “important step” . With this Russia’s ambition to capture another Ukrainian city, Bakhmut is not that far. The growing assertiveness of the Russian forces in the region has become a matter of great concern for people around the world. On Friday afternoon (Local time) the UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary A. DiCarlo addressed a gathering of world leaders at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing. In the briefing, DiCarlo asserted that the war has “created a humanitarian and human rights catastrophe, traumatised a generation of children, and accelerated the global food and energy crises. And yet, this grave damage could pale in comparison with the consequences of a prolonged conflict”.