Russian Embassy Refutes Claims Of US About Possible Use Of Chemical Weapons In Ukraine

Russian Embassy in the United States has dismissed the claims made by the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price about use of chemical weapons and called them "provocative statements." Ned Price had spoken about the possibility of Russia using chemical weapons in Ukraine. The diplomats noted that the Russian armed forces "do not and cannot have any chemical warfare agents" at their disposal as Russia had eliminated all chemical weapons stockpiles in 2017.

"We took note of the provocative statements made by Press Secretary of the U.S. Department of State Ned Price at a briefing on April 12 that our country could possibly use chemical weapons in the light of the alleged failures of the special military operation in Ukraine," the Russian Embassy in the US said in a statement.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Russian Embassy in the United States urged Washington to stop disseminating misinformation. Furthermore, the Russian Embassy called on Washington to ramp up the procedure of "chemical demilitarization" in the United States. It further stated that the United States is "the only state party to the Chemical Weapons Convention" which has not achieved its international commitments. The Russian Embassy in the US stated that possession of these weapons poses a threat to humanity. Furthermore, the Russian Embassy stated that the Defence Ministry of Russia has confirmed that the Ukrainian radicals were making preparations for "provocations" by the use of chemicals.

"We call on Washington to stop spreading disinformation. Instead, colleagues should have intensified the process of chemical demilitarization of their country," the Russian Embassy in the US said in a statement.

💬@RusEmbUSA: We took note of the provocative statements made by @StateDeptSpox at a briefing on April 12 that 🇷🇺 could possibly use CW in the light of the alleged failures of the special military operation in 🇺🇦.

📎Read in full➡️https://t.co/4ICgs2HbA2

🔻 pic.twitter.com/emQmZMyaWz — Russian Embassy in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) April 13, 2022

US 'concerned' Russia may use 'chemical weapons'

On April 12, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that Washington is "concerned" that Russia might use "chemical weapons" in Ukraine. While speaking at a press briefing, Price stressed that Russia has previously used these agents in Russia and Europe. According to Ned Price, Russia might be intending to claim the presence of active chemical weapons programs in Ukraine and the involvement of the US in them. He stated that these are both "outright lies." It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian military offensive against Ukraine continues for day 49.

"We are concerned, as we have said before, that Russia may seek to resort to chemical weapons. We’re concerned on the basis of a few elements," Ned Price said in the press briefing.

Image: AP