Russia FM Lavrov's India Visit Remains On Schedule Even After 'drone Attack' On Kremlin

Russia reportedly claimed that it foiled Ukraine's attempt to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the midst of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. According to the Kremlin, two drones were aimed at Putin's residence. Reportedly, Putin "wasn't in the Kremlin" at the time of the alleged attack.

However, Russia has not made any changes to any scheduled commitments of the officials. Russian President Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that this alleged incident will not affect the plans already in motion and that the military parade on Red Square will take place on May 9 as decided.

Similarly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is also going to visit India for the SCO meeting as scheduled before, said the Russian embassy as per Republic sources. There’s no change in his scheduled visit after the attack on the Kremlin.

Alleged assassination attempt on Putin

The Kremlin on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence. It clarified that Putin was not in his residence during the attack which Moscow has described as a "planned terrorist act" and stated that it believed the Russian President had been the target. “The Kremlin has assessed these actions as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president on the eve of Victory Day, the 9 May Parade,” RIA said.

The Kremlin said that two drones aimed toward the president's official residence were disabled by security agencies. Putin is safe and continues his scheduled work routine, the Kremlin added. However, the Ukrainian president denied it, saying: “We don’t attack Putin or Moscow.”