Russian Embassy Terms US' Statement On Moscow's Global Isolation As 'wishful Thinking'

Amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, the Russian Embassy in the United States has issued a statement in response to the State Department's statement on the "global isolation" of Moscow. The Russian Embassy rejected the claims of the US and called their words "nothing more than an attempt to give wishful thinking." Taking to Facebook, the Russian Embassy in the US asserted that Russia has been "actively involved" in the processes taking place globally and remains in contact with most of the countries around the world.

"Such words are nothing more than an attempt to give wishful thinking. The Russian leadership is actively involved in international processes and is in constant contact with the heads of most countries of the world," the Russian Embassy in the US said in a statement released on Facebook.

The statement of the Russian Embassy came after US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that Russia has been economically, politically, diplomatically and financially "isolated" from the world. The Russian Embassy in the US stated that Western nations have been speaking about the lack of options to talk with Russia in resolving international issues. The Russian Embassy termed the statement of the US regarding the isolation of Russia at the G20 Ministers meeting "an outright fiction."

Furthermore, the Embassy of Russia in the US underscored that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held several meetings with leaders from other nations. The Russian Embassy emphasized that the statement of the US shows their "self-hypnosis session" and added that they continue to amuse themselves with illusions instead of recognizing the impossibility to ignore Russia. The Russian Embassy claimed that the US wants to justify their actions against Russia and their sanctions in front of Americans.

Russia 'isolated' from rest of the world: Ned Price

The US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that Russia has been "economically, politically, diplomatically, financially isolated from the rest of the world." Speaking at a press briefing on 18 July, Price stated that Russia has been isolated from the world due to the decisions made by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Ned Price asserted that the US had warned their actions if Russia went ahead with their intention to launch an offensive in Ukraine. He further said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov might have been surprised by the reception he received at the G20 meeting in Bali. According to Price, Russia has given a clear message that "it cannot be business as usual." Notably, The US has been providing military and economic support to Ukraine since the onset of the war. Furthermore, the US and its allies have been imposing sanctions against Russia for their offensive in Ukraine.

Image: AP