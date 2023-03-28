Russian Envoy Accuses US Of Promoting Anti-Moscow Agenda Ahead Of Summit For Democracy

The Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, claimed that the organisers of the upcoming virtual second Summit for Democracy, under the auspices of the US, were encouraging participants to incorporate anti-Russian rhetoric in the concluding statement. The "organisers of the second 'Summit' are vigorously inciting others to include odious anti-Russian language in the draft of the joint final declaration," the diplomat said in an interview with the Newsweek magazine that was published on Monday.

"Draft texts for the upcoming meetings give the feeling that this year Washington has set a goal of shaping a human rights coalition against Russia and dragging partners into anti-Russian traps under the cover of a noble idea of developing democracy," Antonov said. "It is obvious that subsequently the drafted statement will be manifested as a common international position condemning my country for upholding national sovereignty and defending democratic freedoms of the Russian people in the east of Europe."

Antonov went on to say that the first forum "was characterized as the epitome of hypocrisy even by a number of observers in the West." "Questions arose not only about the list of invited countries, many of which are considered 'undemocratic' here," Antonov said, "but also, in principle, about the ability and largely the moral right of Washington—dealing with many political and socio-economic controversies at home—to impose its canons and way of life on others," he stressed.

The second Summit for Democracy: Details

On March 29-30, the second Summit for Democracy, co-chaired by Zambia, South Korea, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, and the US, is scheduled to take place virtually. According to Vedant Patel, a principal deputy spokesperson at the US Department of State, who spoke to reporters on Monday, the summit's participants will engage in discussions on a wide range of topics, including the situation surrounding Ukraine.

The US organised the first Summit for Democracy, which was also held virtually and saw invitations extended to 110 countries and territories, including Taiwan, but not China. Some countries such as Russia, Turkey, and Egypt were not invited.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented that the event primarily brought together countries that follow Washington's policy, as well as those who have their own vision of the world order but desire good relations with the US. The US has indicated that the countries invited to the second summit will be similar to those who participated in the first summit.