Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, during an address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday, defended Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by stating that the Russian troops are 'not carrying out strikes on civilians'. Attempting a dig at 'radical' Ukrainians, Nebenzia remarked that a peaceful scenario could transpire only if they stop hiding behind the civilians. He further noted that the document will not allow them to end their military operation in Ukraine.

He said, "We are not carrying out strikes on civilian facilities and civilians. A peaceful scenario of Ukraine could happen if the radicals concerned about preserving civilian lives rather than hiding behind them."

"We know the unprecedented pressure the Western countries have been exerting on a large number of countries. Urging them to vote as they see fit. This is not something we can put pressure on. It was open and cynical threats and we know about it. This document will not allow us to end our military operation in Ukraine as radicals in Kyiv and other parts will continue to keep the peaceful citizens as hostages in a literal sense. This is happening today as people are being used as human sheilds," the Russian envoy added.

Meanwhile, at UNGA, Ukrainian ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya asserted that warfare is an 'illegal way' to sort out differences and that 'aggressive warfare' is outlawed. He also offered deep sympathies to India and the relatives of a student who lost his life in the shelling by the Russian armed forces in Kharkiv.

Kyslytsya said, "Ukraine deeply regrets that a student from India has become a victim of this shelling by the Russian Armed Forces in Kharkiv. We offer our deepest sympathies to India & the relatives of the victim."

UNGA passes resolution to stop Russia-Ukraine War

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly voted on the resolution titled 'aggression against Ukraine' after hearing 120 speeches. India, China, Iran, Pakistan and 30 others abstained from voting against Russia at the UNGA. Of the total votes, 141 were in favour of the resolution, 5 were against, and 35 were abstentions. India is yet to address the UNGA on the reason for its vote. Meanwhile, the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine has been postponed to Thursday as the Ukrainian delegation is yet to arrive for negotiations.

