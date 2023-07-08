Russian Envoy Brands US Cluster Bomb Decision 'desperate', Warns Of 'New World War'

The US government's decision to supply controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine is indicative of the former's sheer desperation and lack of power, according to Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov. The massive move would still not be able to deter Moscow's military operation though, he said, terming the development as pure "madness".

"Cluster munitions are a desperate gesture. This measure tells the story that the US and its satellites have realized they are powerless. However, they do not want to admit their own failures and the failure of the attempts of Ukrainian forces to conduct an offensive against Russian regions. Hence this latest madness on their part," he said on Friday, according to TASS.

The senior envoy also warned of a full-blown global conflict at the hands of Washington and its persistence to defeat Russia. "The current level of American provocations is indeed off the charts, bringing humanity closer to a new world war. The United States is so obsessed with the idea of defeating Russia that it does not realize the gravity of its actions," he continued.

"They are only increasing the number of victims and prolonging the agony of the Kiev regime," Antonov added.

The ambassador further noted that with the cluster bombs announcement, the US is turning a cold shoulder to the concerns raised by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and its close partners. "The cruelty and cynicism with which Washington has approached the issue of transferring lethal weapons to Kiev is astounding. The administration completely ignored experts, human rights activists, and lawmakers that voiced the theses that the move would be inhumane," he went on to say.

What are cluster munitions?

The use of the munitions would lead to the deaths of "innocent civilians for many years," since the weapons can go on to detonate years after being scattered. Cluster bombs comprise hundreds of small munitions. As a bomb is released into the air, parts of it are scattered over a large area.

While some explode instantaneously, others can take much longer, sometimes going off long after the conflict has concluded. This poses a threat to civilians in the area. Keeping this in mind, the Convention on Cluster Munitions was adopted in 2008. So far, 111 nations have joined it and 12 others have signed. However, the international treaty is yet to be ratified.