Russian Envoy: CIA 'wasting US Taxpayers' Money' By Trying To Lure Moscow's Spies

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) recently embarked on a recruitment drive by releasing a video to lure spies from all corners of Russia. For the agency, it is a message to disaffected Russians that "we know what they’re going through". But for one senior Russian diplomat, it is just a "futile project" that is doing nothing but taking American taxpayers' money for a toss.

In a statement released on Telegram, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said that the initiative is part of the West's "hybrid war” against Moscow. “The ill-wishers in the West, ever since the defeat of Napoleon, realised the steadfastness of our country against attacks from outside,” he said, referring to the failed French invasion of 1812.

“And now, having failed to impose their sanctions blitzkrieg and realised the impossibility of inflicting a military defeat on us, they are trying to sow confusion in the Russian society,” he added. Antonov is certain that such a "provocation" just won't work. "Russian people have learned the lessons of history well and will not allow [anyone] to split our unity," he asserted.

Russia warns of retaliation to 'malicious activities' of US

The CIA's project comes as reports of Russians dissatisfied with the prolonged Ukrainian invasion circulate. Dismissing the notion, the diplomat said that the war “enjoys consensus support” in Russia. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also echoed similar thoughts, stating on Wednesday that Moscow would retaliate against the “malicious activities” of the US.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CIA rolled out a video that invited discontented Russians to come forward and reach out to the agency anonymously. “The CIA wants to know the truth about Russia, and we are looking for reliable people who know and can tell us this truth,” it said.