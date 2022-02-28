Russian Envoy Holds Talks On Bilateral Issues With Shringla Amid Rescue Efforts In Ukraine

Amid the ongoing conflict between Moscow-Kyiv, the Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov met with Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Sunday to address and discuss the bilateral and international concerns, as well as efforts to protect the safety of Indian students in Ukraine. In a Tweet post, Russian envoy Alipov expressed his first “cordial” meeting with the Indian Foreign Secretary. He wrote, “Discussed topical bilateral and international issues and the ways to ensure the safety of Indian students in Ukraine. Expressed our full support to this end."

Furthermore, Foreign Secretary Shringla has noted earlier on Sunday that India is dispatching additional people to embassies to assist the Indians stranded in Ukraine with the evacuation process and also keeping in contact with the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva, ANI reported. According to Shringla, India has requested assistance from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who has promised to do all necessary to help Indian citizens.

Indian Govt initiated 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate nationals stranded in Ukraine

In addition to this, Shringla has also announced on Sunday that the government of India has initiated 'Operation Ganga,' a multi-pronged evacuation mission to remove Indian people stranded in Ukraine, adding that thousands of Indians have already been airlifted out of the conflict-torn nation. During a special on 'Operation Ganga', Shringla said, “Under Op Ganga, thousands of our citizens have been flown out of Romania and Hungary and another thousand have been evacuated from Ukraine through the land routes. Thousands of our students crossed over from Ukraine into zones conducive for their evacuation by air route back to India."

According to ANI, given the emergency scenario, the Indian government has been bearing the expenses for evacuation. Prior to the crisis escalating, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi had issued a series of advisories urging Indian people to leave Ukraine. As a result of these advisories, the Foreign Secretary stated that 4000 Indian citizens left the nation before the war.

Shringla went on to say that when the operation Ganga began, they anticipated that 15,000 Indian citizens were still in Ukraine. He added, they further discovered land evacuation possibilities through four neighbouring countries, such as Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia, since Ukraine's air space was closed once the crisis began.

