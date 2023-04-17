In an interview with Izvestiya newspaper, the Russian Ambassador to Denmark, Vladimir Barbin, stated that the Danish authorities were supplying new armament to Ukraine without considering the potential cost of the conflict escalation, and they were not adhering to any limitations.

"Copenhagen firmly believes that the West is able to deliver a military defeat to Russia in Ukraine. Denmark does not take thought of the fate Ukraine and its nationals will face in case of further conflict escalations. Based on such perceptions, Copenhagen at present has no red lines or prohibitions against the transfer of new and new weapons," Barbin said.

The diplomat revealed that Denmark had created a special fund worth $1 billion to increase military aid to Kyiv. Additionally, Denmark has already provided Ukraine with weaponry valued at $900 million, which includes anti-ship, antitank, and air defense missile systems, armored personnel carriers, mortars, drones, and various types of munitions, Barbin stated.

"The shipment of nineteen Caesar self-propelled artillery units is scheduled in May and Leopard 1 tanks - in summer. An opportunity of supplying F-16 fighter aircraft is being discussed. Danish instructors are training Ukrainian servicemen," he added.

Slovakia completes MiG-29 fighter jets delivery

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Slovak Defence Ministry announced that all 13 pledged MiG-29 fighter jets have been delivered to Ukraine. Slovakia, which had promised the aircraft alongside Poland in March, had previously delivered four planes and has now fulfilled its commitment to aid Ukraine in its struggle against Russia's invasion.

At present, only two NATO nations have committed to sending fighter jets to Ukraine, although the offers are not as substantial as Kyiv had hoped for as they lack advanced aircraft. Up until now, the commitments from NATO nations have only involved Soviet-era MiG-29 fighters, which are already familiar to Ukraine's air force as they have been using them throughout the conflict. Polish President Andrzej Duda previously told CNN that Ukrainian pilots would "be ready to use those planes instantly."

According to media reports, Ukraine had approximately 120 operational combat aircraft in February 2022, mainly consisting of MiG-29s and Su-27s. In February 2023, the United Kingdom proposed the possibility of "backfilling" NATO nations' provision of MiG-29 aircraft, in case governments supporting Kyiv decided to send their Soviet-era planes.