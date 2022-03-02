India has requested that those trapped in Kharkiv be evacuated via Russia, the Russian Ambassador-designate to India, Denis Alipov, stated on March 2. Denis Alipov, during a press conference, indicated that Russian officials are in contact with Indian authorities regarding Indians stranded in Kharkiv and other eastern Ukraine cities. Denis Alipov assured that Russian authorities are working on measures to create a safe passageway for Indians to enter Russian territory from crisis zones.

The Russian Diplomat stated, "We are in touch with the Indian authorities for Indians stranded in Kharkiv, and other areas of eastern Ukraine. We have received India's requests for emergency evacuation of all those stuck there via Russain territory."

The diplomat went on to say that Russia and India are strategic allies, and that India understands the gravity of the current crisis. He went on to say that Russia is grateful to India for its balanced stance at the United Nations. The envoy further stated that he does not anticipate any challenges in supplying the S-400 to India. He further added that the transaction will not be harmed by sanctions, and that Russia has unrestricted 'routes' to the deal.

Denis Alipov stated, "We are strategic allies with India. We are grateful to India for its balanced position displayed at the UN. India understands the depth of this crisis. Don't foresee any obstacles as far as S-400 supply to India is concerned; have routes to continue with this deal unobstructed. Sanctions - old or new, do not interfere in any way."

60% of the estimated 20,000 Indians out of war zone

The Centre told the Kerala High Court on Wednesday that 60% of the estimated 20,000 Indians caught in Ukraine at the outset of the Russian offensive, including students, had crossed Ukrainian borders and are safe, with efforts underway to rescue the remaining people.

The central government told the High Court that as part of 'Operation Ganga', Indian Air Force flights have been called into service to evacuate Indians who have crossed into Romania, Poland, Hungary, and other neighbouring nations of Ukraine. The administration stated that the situation in war-torn Kharkiv was unpredictable since the city was under intense shelling, and that it was "advisable for our students to stay put wherever they are for their physical safety".

