Russian Envoy Says US 'adding Fuel' To Ukraine War, Obsessing Over Idea Of Moscow's Defeat

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov launched a lengthy tirade against Washington, accusing it of provocation, obsession, and ignorance in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Antonov's sharp criticism of the United States sparked after Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared a new military assistance package for Ukraine on Monday to help the country defend itself against Russian aggression in the year-old invasion.

On Monday, the envoy said that the new aid package shows Washington's obsession with "the idea of inflicting a strategic defeat on our country. With its steps, the [US] administration is only pushing the Ukrainian radicals toward new terrible deeds", TASS reported citing the embassy.

He stated that every piece of assistance grants Kyiv more "impunity" to "kill civilians in the Donbas, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Russia with pure cynicism."

The Russian diplomatic mission head also claimed that the US remains unaware of how it is provoking and "adding fuel" to "the expansion of the geography of the Ukrainian crisis," warning that doing so would only lead due to direct conflict between Russia and NATO.

Antonov castigates US over Russia-Ukraine war

Antonov also raised the possibility of defence supplies ultimately ending up in the global black market, stating that the US has turned "a blind eye to the corruption of the Ukrainian elite. We have serious concerns that some of the defense products may end up on the black market".

In a rhetorical manner, the envoy asked: "Where will weapons pop up? Who will bear responsibility when it falls into the hands of some terrorist groups and criminal organisations?" According to Antonov, the only way out is for the US to avoid escalating the conflict, but most importantly, to "refrain from public statements about the expediency or inexpediency of entering into negotiations. In the end - it's not up to Washington to decide".

Antonov's remarks come on the heels of a brand new military package by the US, which includes anti-tank weapons, riverine boats, HARM missiles, and Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles inter alia. So far, the Biden administration has poured in more than $33.2 billion worth of aid to Ukraine since the war broke out, according to TASS.