Russian Envoy To Bulgaria Asserts Moscow Will Respond To The Expulsion Of 10 Diplomats

In a key development, Russia has decided to respond to Bulgaria over the expulsion of ten diplomats from the latter's capital city Sofia. Eleonora Mitrofanova, Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria, told Russia-24 TV that they will speak and "respond in an appropriate manner," Sputnik reported. The statement of Mitrofanova comes after Bulgaria expelled 10 Russian diplomats on Friday, March 18.

Speaking to Russia-24 TV, Eleonora Mitrofanova asserted that they will respond to the decision of Bulgarian authorities "possibly with non-symmetrical measures" and added that they will respond to them, reported Sputnik. Eleonora Mitrofanova further added that the Bulgarian government expelled the diplomats without citing any reason for the same. The Bulgarian administration on Friday, March 18, declared ten Russian diplomats "personae non grata." Moreover, earlier on March 2 as well, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry declared two Russian diplomats “persona non grata” and gave them 48 hours to leave the country.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry in a statement announced that they had adopted the decision to declare ten Russian diplomats "personae non grata." at the suggestion of authorities including Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, The Hill reported. Bulgarian authorities had told the Russian diplomats in Sofia to leave the country in 72 hours. As per The Hill report, Bulgarian authorities had claimed that the Russian Embassy officials were carrying out work which they insisted was "incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.” After the Bulgarian authorities announced their decision, Eleonora Mitrofanova while speaking to Russian media called the decision of Bulgaria "an unfriendly act."

Bulgaria condemns Russian military action against Ukraine

Earlier, Bulgaria had condemned the Russian military action against Ukraine and extended support to Kyiv. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova, during her participation in the High-Level Segment, extended support to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Velislava Petrova condemned Russian military action in Ukraine in the "strongest possible terms." She called on the Human Rights Council to take measures to manage the difficult situation and remain committed to the issue.

Image: AP