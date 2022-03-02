Even as Vladimir Putin's forces intensified their attacks across Ukraine, Russia's Ambassador to India Denis Alipov asserted that they were not targeting civilians. This comes even amid attacks on the central Freedom Square, regional headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and residential districts of Kharkiv, a maternity home in Zhytomyr and the TV tower in Kyiv which has resulted in multiple civilian casualties.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Alipov condoled 21-year-old medical student Naveen's death in Kharkiv and promised to investigate this incident.

Defending Russia's offensive, Alipov stated, "I want to draw your attention and point out very clearly- it should be clear to you and the Indian public that Russia does not fight the Ukrainian people. Russia does not target civilian buildings and infrastructure. Russia does not use prohibitive weapons. The only instance so far- is the downing of the communication tower in Kyiv yesterday. For that, the Russian forces issued a specific warning in advance to avoid civilian casualties. This is the pattern we follow."

Maintaining that Russia is being "framed" as it has the upper hand in the war, the diplomat held the "Ukrainian units manned by notorious Russia-haters and ultra-nationalists putting up indiscriminate resistance" responsible for the rising death toll. He also castigated the Zelenskyy regime for releasing and arming prisoners with weapons supplied by the US. He also once again justified Vladimir Putin's rationale for commencing a military operation in Ukraine.

Russia's envoy to India opined, "It is easy to accuse Russia of starting a war. But if you don't know, the war in Ukraine started 8 years back. Is the general public aware of the massive shelling of residential areas in Donbass over the years by the Ukrainian forces? Have people heard of mass graves of civilians there, the mass graves of children murdered by Russia-haters." Maintaining that the Russians' hearts "bleed" at what is happening, he contended that they simply stepped in to end the war.

Russia mulls new evacuation route for Indians

During his interaction with journalists, Alipov expressed gratitude towards India for its balanced position at the UN. While calling for an immediate cessation of violence, India has so far refrained from voting on three resolutions on the Russia-Ukraine war at the United Nations Security Council.

Alipov also ruled out the possibility of the sanctions causing any hindrance in supplying S-400 missile systems to India. Most importantly, the Russian envoy also hinted at the possibility of Indians stuck in eastern Ukraine being allowed to safely reach Ukraine's border for evacuation.

Denis Alipov revealed, "We are in touch with Indian authorities with regards to the citizens of India currently in Kharkiv and Sumy, in those areas in the east of Ukraine where intense combat actions are going on. We have received the Indian request for the emergency evacuation for all those stuck there to the Russian territory. We are now actively working on the ways and means to launch such an operation and provide humanitarian corridors where people have secure passage to safety on the Russian territory."