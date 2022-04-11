Russian Fighter Jet Su-25 Sweeps Over Donetsk Region As War Transcends 47th Day; Watch

Amidst the relentless military aggression in Ukraine, which has transcended its 47th day, a video has emerged wherein two Russian Sukhoi Su-25 Grach aircraft can be seen sweeping over Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) at a low altitude. The visuals accessed by Republic Media Network depict the Russian troops fighting with Ukrainian armed forces using a subsonic, twin-engine jet aircraft which is developed in the Soviet Union. Su-25 is specially designed to provide close air support for Soviet Ground Forces.

Notably, the development comes on the day when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated his displeasure with the US and other Western nations providing military aid to Ukraine in their ongoing conflict against Kremlin's forces. Lavrov stressed that Moscow will not bow to international pressure, stressing that the military operation in Ukraine aims to prevent America's goals for global dominance.

Moscow's incessant atrocities on Kyiv

On Sunday, April 11, the local authorities of Ukraine's national capital, Kyiv, claimed to locate more than 1,200 bodies till now, marking the highest number of casualties found in an area ever since the onset of the invasion on February. The same has also been confirmed by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Iryna Venediktova. She told British broadcaster Sky News that the bodies of at least 1,222 civilians had been found in the region around Kyiv alone so far.

Apart from the Kramatorsk station attack, piles of bodies were found in Bucha, illustrating the alleged cruelty of the Russian troops who have turned a 'captivating country into a 'graveyard' within 47 days of the war. According to AP, among 400 bodies found in Bucha, several bodies had marks of bullets shot at a close range. The small blackened foot of a child could be seen in the tangle of charred bodies piled together in Bucha, a town outside of Kyiv, where graphic evidence of killings and torture has emerged following the withdrawal of Russian forces.

The UN said as many as 1,793 civilians have been killed, and 2,439 others have been injured since Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in the statement said, "Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and airstrikes."