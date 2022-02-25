Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War | Russian Fighter Jets, Tanks Spotted In Kyiv As Putin's Forces Enter Ukraine's Capital

Republic Media Network spotted a number of Russian fighter jets flying close to the ground level in capital Kyiv, sounding an alarm for the Ukrainian govt

Written By
Gloria Methri

IMAGE: Republic


As Russian troops inch closer to Kyiv, its attack choppers were seen flying low in the Ukrainian capital on Friday. While a large column of military vehicles stood outside the city, a Russian tank was spotted driving in northern Kyiv.

Republic Media Network, which is reporting from the war zone, spotted a number of Russian jets flying in a combat mode, close to the ground level in residential areas in the capital, sounding an alarm for the Ukrainian government. Clashes have already begun in the northern district of Kyiv with frequent gunshots being heard in videos shared by locals.

Defence experts believe that Russian strategic bombers are in the air over Kyiv while a large Russian military associate is headed from Sumy to the capital city. Locals have shared visuals of Russian Ka-52 and Mi-8 helicopters over Kyiv's water reservoir on Thursday night. 

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Russian troops in Ukrainian uniform seize Ukraine's military vehicles

Russian Buk AD systems were also spotted in Kherson as the invasion of Ukraine continued. Further, Russia's military advancement at Hlukhiv is currently halted, while heavy clashes continue in Peremoha, in the northeast of Ukraine. The Russian military claims it has destroyed 118 of Ukraine's military infrastructure sites before closing in on Kyiv.

President Zelenskyy vows to remain in Kyiv amid attack

As Russia continues to bomb Ukraine, President Zelenskyy has vowed to stay in Kyiv - which is currently under attack from the Russian troops. Issuing a video to Ukrainian citizens, a determined Zelenskyy revealed that he was marked as the number one target of Russia. He added that he along with his family will remain in Ukraine.

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Vorzel falls to Putin's forces, Russians now 5 miles from Kyiv

"(The) enemy has marked me down as the number one target. My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state. I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine," said Zelenskyy in a video message. 

Earlier on Thursday, Zelenskyy said that 137 “heroes”, including 10 military officers, had been killed and 316 people wounded on the first day of the war with Russia. The dead included border guards on the Zmiinyi Island in the Odesa region, which was taken over by Russians.

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Russian forces press invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital Kyiv
READ | Ukraine: Prez Zelenskyy vows to remain in Kyiv amid attack: 'I am Russia's no.1 target'

Follow all the Breaking News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia-Ukraine war, Kherson, Kyiv
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND