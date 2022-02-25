As Russian troops inch closer to Kyiv, its attack choppers were seen flying low in the Ukrainian capital on Friday. While a large column of military vehicles stood outside the city, a Russian tank was spotted driving in northern Kyiv.

Republic Media Network, which is reporting from the war zone, spotted a number of Russian jets flying in a combat mode, close to the ground level in residential areas in the capital, sounding an alarm for the Ukrainian government. Clashes have already begun in the northern district of Kyiv with frequent gunshots being heard in videos shared by locals.

#RepublicInUkraine | Republic crew reports as Russian army inches closer to Kyiv while attack choppers in combat mode fly close to the ground level in residential areas. Watch Republic's unmatched global coverage here: https://t.co/moPtwnNlWz pic.twitter.com/Y2qhhF9pbT — Republic (@republic) February 25, 2022

An occupant tank with a Soviet flag is moving toward #Kherson. pic.twitter.com/BNREFtofwW — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 25, 2022

WATCH: Russian military vehicles driving in northern Kyiv pic.twitter.com/TupEK3Zsjy — BNO News (@BNONews) February 25, 2022

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️Huge Russian column reportedly near Kiev. pic.twitter.com/hHcab9uY0K — OSINT UKRAINE (@OSINT_Ukraine) February 25, 2022

Defence experts believe that Russian strategic bombers are in the air over Kyiv while a large Russian military associate is headed from Sumy to the capital city. Locals have shared visuals of Russian Ka-52 and Mi-8 helicopters over Kyiv's water reservoir on Thursday night.

Russian Buk AD systems were also spotted in Kherson as the invasion of Ukraine continued. Further, Russia's military advancement at Hlukhiv is currently halted, while heavy clashes continue in Peremoha, in the northeast of Ukraine. The Russian military claims it has destroyed 118 of Ukraine's military infrastructure sites before closing in on Kyiv.

President Zelenskyy vows to remain in Kyiv amid attack

As Russia continues to bomb Ukraine, President Zelenskyy has vowed to stay in Kyiv - which is currently under attack from the Russian troops. Issuing a video to Ukrainian citizens, a determined Zelenskyy revealed that he was marked as the number one target of Russia. He added that he along with his family will remain in Ukraine.

"(The) enemy has marked me down as the number one target. My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state. I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine," said Zelenskyy in a video message.

Earlier on Thursday, Zelenskyy said that 137 “heroes”, including 10 military officers, had been killed and 316 people wounded on the first day of the war with Russia. The dead included border guards on the Zmiinyi Island in the Odesa region, which was taken over by Russians.