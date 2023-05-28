Russian Firearm Group Reveals Modifications In AK-12 Assault Rifles After Use In Kyiv

Firearms manufacturer Kalashnikov has revealed that the AK-12 assault rifles have been upgraded, with modifications based on the weapon’s use in the 'special operation' of Russia against Ukraine, reported TASS News agency. The Chief Designer of Kalashnikov Group, Sergey Urzhumtsev said, the upgrade followed “input” gathered from “experience of the gun’s use in the special operation”. Further, he has also shared that the first batch of upgraded AK-12s has already been handed over to the “special military operation” area in Ukraine “to specify the feedback”. This new upgrade in the Russian rifles comes after Ukraine prepares for its counteroffensive to push back Russian forces.

Kalashnikov modifies AK-12 assault rifle amid escalation in the war

While talking to the TASS news agency about the upgrade, Sergey said that they have excluded the rifle’s two-round burst mode from the latest designs as it didn’t increase the weapon’s efficiency significantly and complicated its layout. The other changes and modifications made to the Russian rifles have been aimed at making the rifle easier to operate. The AK-12 Russian rifles have various mounting platforms which would have the installation of additional gear, such as sights, a front handle, a flashlight, a laser designator, as well as devices for noiseless and flameless fire.

The 5.45 mm AK-12 is “the standard service assault rifle of the Russian infantry and other units", as mentioned on the Kalashnikov website. The Russian defence has been undergoing reequipment with AK-12 rifles since 2018, stated the Kalashnikov group, reported CNN. Further, Kalashnikov Group has launched a drone-producing unit. “We have set up a division of unmanned aerial vehicles. We have consolidated all of our capacities on their development and production and are expanding output several-fold,” said Kalashnikov Group President Alan Lushnikov, as per Russian media reports. This new batch would be handling ground-based drone launch and control capabilities, as well as everything that would be important for the effective operation of unmanned aerial vehicles, added Lushnikov.