Russian FM Claims Moscow Lost At UNGA As Nations Voted To Support 'West's Propaganda'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday, March 18, alleged that Moscow didn’t lose in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on the ongoing war ‘due to their aggression,’ but, due to the diplomacy of the vast majority of the countries who voted against Moscow to support West’s propaganda.

While deliberating on the global condemnation garnered by Russia and Ukraine's President Zelenskyy’s subsequent attempts to hold the Kremlin accountable at global platforms, including- UNSC & UNGA, Lavrov, during an interview with the Associated Press, claimed that they lost in the UNGA as 'many nations voted under the influence of US and West led propaganda.’

Supporting his argument further, Lavrov stressed that despite condemning Moscow at UNGA, most of the countries which have voted against them didn’t impose economic sanctions against Moscow.

'Moscow's door open to all; West also invited': Russian FM

Having been met with severe global criticism and stringent economic sanctions by the US, UK, EU and Japan alongside other nations, the Russian Foreign Minister is attempting to patch new collaborations to keep their economy afloat. In a bid to influence western nations to sew new agreements and partnerships, Lavrov suggested that ‘Moscow is open to negotiating with any country.’ He went on to add that ‘countries to the East of Russia are always open to reach them, but their doors are not closed for West too.’

The development comes after Moscow faced massive drubbing at UNGA after 141 nations voted against the Russian invasion and aggression in Ukraine. Notably, Moscow was only backed by 5 of its allies, as even Serbia switched sides to reprimand the Kremlin’s aggression. While 35 nations, including India, abstained from voting and advocated dialogue and peaceful resolution of violence.

'Biden won't concede to No-Fly Zone'

Moreover, the Russian Foreign Minister, during the interview, further claimed that the Ukrainian administration is aware that the West will never concede to its demand to implement a ‘No-Fly Zone.’

His remarks came at a time when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is mounting immense pressure on ‘western allies’ to adopt immediate action against invading Russian forces to mitigate further devastation, however, his exertion doesn’t ring a bell to NATO or US as they don’t want to indulge themselves ‘directly’ in the war.

Image: AP