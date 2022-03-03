Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister on Thursday accused Western politicians of being fixated on the nuclear war. He further claimed that the thought of a nuclear war is constantly spinning in the heads of Western leaders, but not in the minds of Russians.

"I would like to point out that it's in the heads of Western politicians that the idea of a nuclear war is spinning constantly, and not in the heads of Russians. I assure you that we will not allow any provocations to throw us off balance," Lavrov stated at the press conference.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier on Wednesday, Lavrov indicated that if a third World War breaks out, it will be devastating and will entail nuclear weapons. He also stated that if Kyiv obtained nuclear weapons, Russia would face a "real danger," and that Moscow would not allow Kyiv to do so.

In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's nuclear forces to be placed on high alert just three days into the war with Ukraine. Putin further accused the West of adopting unfriendly acts against his country as the West imposed a slew of punitive financial restrictions, including cutting Moscow off from SWIFT, the global system for financial operations and payments. However, it is a point to ponder that Russia currently possesses the world's greatest nuclear arsenal, followed by the United States.

Lavrov's remarks came after Russia claimed control of the area surrounding Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power facility, prompting diplomats to convene an emergency conference to express their growing concern over safety as attacks ensued. Authorities in Ukraine stated they were still in charge of the plant and that a combat-ready military unit was stationed within the perimeter. According to various online reports, locals from the neighbouring hamlet of Enerhodar erected barricades around the plant.

Earlier last week, Kremlin launched a military offensive in Ukraine, shelling its cities in the face of enormous international condemnation and unprecedented Western sanctions. Russia has described its invasion of Ukraine as a special operation aimed at demilitarizing and "denazifying" the country, a claim Kyiv and the West have ridiculed as propaganda.

