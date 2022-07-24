Russian FM Lavrov Announces 2nd Russia-Africa Summit To Be Held In Mid-2023

Kremlin on Sunday announced that the second Russia-Africa summit is planned to be held in mid-2023. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during the talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, the two discussed about the schedule of the upcoming Russian-Egyptian commission on trade and economic cooperation and Russia-Africa summit which was supposed to be held in Addis Ababa in October-November.

The key meet will be held during autumn in Cairo, Russian Foreign Minister said, according to Tass. The first one was held in Sochi, Russia in 2019 and several African heads of state and government officials were invited.

'For peace, security and development'

Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum's motto was “For peace, security and development”. Lavrov stressed that developing a comprehensive association with African countries continues to be Russia's one of the top priorities under its foreign policy.

Russia “does not impose anything on anyone, does not educate the lives of others, and has great respect for the sovereignty of African states, their inalienable right to determine their own paths of development. We are firmly committed to the principle African problems – African solutions,” said Lavrov.

"We spoke about cooperation between Russia and Africa in terms of preparing the second such event, the second summit, which we plan to organize in mid-2023," Lavorv said in a statement. "We attach a special role to the joint trade-and-economic and scientifiec-and-technical commission. The next meeting is planned for this autumn in Cairo," he added.

In Cairo, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov also held a meeting with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as well as Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit. Lavrov is on an official visit to four ally African nations – Ethiopia, Egypt, Uganda and Congo-Brazzaville. He started his tour on Sunday, July 24.

"The task of bringing Russian and African economic operators closer to their respective markets and encourage their participation in large-scale infrastructure projects is coming to the fore at the next meeting,” Lavrov said.

The Russian minister also discussed with Egypt the recent summit of the Astana Trio—that includes Russia, Iran, Turkey on the sidelines. We informed about the efforts Russia is taking within the Astana Trio, told about the summit that was held in Tehran and about activities on organizing international meetings on Syria," he said.