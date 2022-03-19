Russian FM Lavrov Asserts West's Sanctions 'much More Strategic Than Just Ukraine'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the sanctions imposed against Russia are aimed to be "much more strategic than just Ukraine". Speaking to RT, Lavrov suggested that the situation in Ukraine is a "quintessence" of Western countries to contain the development of Russia as well as reduce its role in the international world order. He underscored that the measures which are being developed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and are being announced are the start to getting used to the new situation.

Sergey Lavrov called the sanctions imposed against Russia "really unprecedented." Speaking about the Kremlin's military action in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov underscored that their operation aims to protect the civilians, who he insisted have been "bombed and murdered" for eight years. Furthermore, they seek to "demilitarise" Ukraine so that it does not threaten Russian territory as well as security guarantees which would be made on the basis of "indivisible security principle for Ukraine."

Sergey Lavrov asserts importance of 'denazification'

Highlighting the importance of "denazification", Lavrov stressed that they need to cancel legislation that promotes Nazist ideology and repeal legislation that carries out discrimination based on Russian language and other minority language and minority rights.

During his interview with RT, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov highlighted that there are some countries like India, China, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico who are not ready to be in a "global village" under the US as it wants to become a "unipolar world." He stressed that these countries will not be ready to follow everything that is being ordered to them. He further claimed that Germany follows all the instructions given by the US.

Zelenskyy placed 'radicals' to lead Ukrainian military units: Russian FM

Expressing his views over Ukraine demanding a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine, Lavrov emphasised that Biden understands that it is not right to declare a no-fly zone as it will lead to confrontation between NATO and Russia. He, however, added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about some of the less responsible politicians in the US who are being pushed by the Ukrainian lobby to adopt new resolutions against Russia.

Speaking to RT, Sergey Lavrov insisted that they do not have any issue with Ukrainians. He claimed that the government in Ukraine, with help from the US and the other Western advisors, have "reformed" the armed forces and have placed "radicals, Bandera-like trained officers" to lead units of the Ukrainian military. He accused them of terrorising others who do not agree with the current situation in the country.

(Image: AP)