Russian FM Lavrov Calls Biden's Visit To Kyiv And Military Aid Package A 'performance'

After US President announced another military aid to Ukraine on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday said that the US President Joe Biden's visit and the military aid package the US has promised Ukraine was a "performance".

"What's new in this?" You know, the performance is on. "And so it continues," Lavrov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti on Tuesday. "Everything works in this vein, both from the point of view of our former Western colleagues and from the point of view of saving the Nazi regime." "Attempts are futile," Lavrov claimed.

Lavrov calls Biden's visit to Kyiv and military aid announcement as a 'performance'

Notably, this development came after Biden announced a half-billion dollars of additional assistance to Ukraine during his surprise visit to Ukraine on Monday. During his visit to Ukraine and Poland, Biden also condemned Putin's action and said "Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," as he addressed a large crowd in Warsaw, Poland, marking the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness, and you know, this has been an extraordinary year in every sense," Biden said. "Extraordinary brutality of Russian forces and mercenaries. "They have committed depravities and crimes against humanity without shame or compunction." He further pointed out the atrocities committed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and said his attempt to subjugate a sovereign nation wouldn't succeed. Addressing the Polish gathering on Tuesday, Biden said that "Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia."

Biden, during his address, also said that "the West was not plotting to attack Russia." During his speech in Poland, Biden also announced that the United States will host the 2024 NATO summit. "Next year, I will host every member of NATO for our 2024 summit in the United States. Together, we’ll celebrate the 75th anniversary of the strongest defensive alliance in the history of the world: NATO," Biden said.

